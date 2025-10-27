$42.000.10
Ukrainians received 789 mortgage loans worth UAH 1.4 billion in August 2025 - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

In August 2025, 789 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.4 billion were issued, according to NBU data. The largest number of loans was recorded in Kyiv Oblast, Kyiv, and Lviv Oblast.

Ukrainians received 789 mortgage loans worth UAH 1.4 billion in August 2025 - NBU

In August 2025, 789 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.4 billion were issued. This is evidenced by data from the monthly Survey of Banks on Mortgage Lending, prepared by the National Bank of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the survey, 480 loans totaling UAH 889.8 million were provided in the primary real estate market, of which 136 loans totaling UAH 267.3 million were secured by property rights to future real estate.

In addition, 309 loans totaling UAH 543.6 million were provided in the secondary real estate market, and the weighted average effective rate was 8.13% per annum in the primary market and 8.99% in the secondary market.

At the same time, the quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans decreased to 12%.

In regional terms, the largest number of mortgage loans in August were issued:

  • in Kyiv Oblast (249 agreements totaling UAH 457.2 million, or 31.9% of the total volume);
    • in the city of Kyiv (125 agreements totaling UAH 280.7 million);
      • in Lviv Oblast (61 agreements totaling UAH 124.5 million);
        • in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (56 agreements totaling UAH 93.2 million);
          • in Vinnytsia Oblast (48 agreements totaling UAH 75.7 million).

            Recall

            Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching USD 46,518.6 million. The growth was due to receipts from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

