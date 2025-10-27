Ukrainians received 789 mortgage loans worth UAH 1.4 billion in August 2025 - NBU

In August 2025, 789 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.4 billion were issued. This is evidenced by data from the monthly Survey of Banks on Mortgage Lending, prepared by the National Bank of Ukraine, reports UNN.

According to the survey, 480 loans totaling UAH 889.8 million were provided in the primary real estate market, of which 136 loans totaling UAH 267.3 million were secured by property rights to future real estate.

In addition, 309 loans totaling UAH 543.6 million were provided in the secondary real estate market, and the weighted average effective rate was 8.13% per annum in the primary market and 8.99% in the secondary market.

At the same time, the quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans decreased to 12%.

In regional terms, the largest number of mortgage loans in August were issued:

in Kyiv Oblast (249 agreements totaling UAH 457.2 million, or 31.9% of the total volume);

in the city of Kyiv (125 agreements totaling UAH 280.7 million);

in Lviv Oblast (61 agreements totaling UAH 124.5 million);

in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (56 agreements totaling UAH 93.2 million);

in Vinnytsia Oblast (48 agreements totaling UAH 75.7 million).

