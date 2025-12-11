More affordable "eOselia" for military personnel: mobilized individuals will be able to get a mortgage at 3% – Svyrydenko

Housing under the state preferential mortgage lending program "eOselia" will become more accessible for military personnel. Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced on her Telegram channel that the government has adopted a decision that will allow mobilized military personnel to apply for a mortgage at 3% per annum instead of the current 7%, UNN writes.

Details

Thus, we create equal opportunities - both for those mobilized and for those serving under contract. – noted Yulia Svyrydenko.

The government also set clear limits on housing area to ensure the program retains its social orientation. The limits are up to 115.5 square meters for an apartment and up to 125.5 meters for a house.

Since the launch of the "eOselia" program, 21,864 Ukrainian families have already received their own homes, having received a total of UAH 37.4 billion in loans. In particular, 6,438 military personnel and veterans were able to purchase housing thanks to this mortgage program.

Over the years of the program's operation, we see: despite the war, Ukrainians want and are ready to buy their own homes at home - in Ukraine. We constantly update the program's conditions to suit the realities of the time. – emphasized the Prime Minister.

You can apply for a mortgage under the program through the "Diia" application.

