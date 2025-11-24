How many years do you need to rent to "overpay" for an apartment: analysts named the terms in large cities of Ukraine

The cost of renting a one-room apartment is becoming equal to the cost of buying it on the secondary market. In different cities, this period ranges from 9 to 17 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to OLX Real Estate data.

Cities with the fastest payback period

The shortest period for rent to "catch up" with the cost of buying a home was recorded in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Uzhhorod.

In Dnipro, rent costs UAH 10,500 per month, and the price of an apartment is UAH 1,125,625. The payback period is 9 years.

In Zaporizhzhia, rent is UAH 5,000, and purchase is UAH 624,153, which corresponds to 11 years of payback.

In Lviv, rent is UAH 18,000, and purchase is UAH 2,270,202. The payback period is also 11 years.

In Uzhhorod, rent is UAH 18,723, and purchase is UAH 2,486,918. The estimated payback period is 12 years.

Analysts note that in these cities, rent becomes equivalent to purchase in less than 12 years.

Regions with a longer payback period

More than 15 years of rent are needed in Kharkiv, Odesa, and Kyiv.

In Kharkiv, rent is UAH 5,000, and the price of an apartment is UAH 865,490. The payback period is 15 years.

In Odesa, rent is UAH 10,000, and purchase is UAH 1,747,628, which also corresponds to 15 years.

In Kyiv, rent costs UAH 16,000, and housing is UAH 3,197,833. The payback period is 17 years.

In these cities, high housing prices slow down the payback, so renting seems more profitable in the short term.

On average, in large cities of Ukraine, rental costs become equal to the cost of an apartment in 12-14 years. Analysts note that the state program "eOselya" can help purchase housing on preferential terms, especially in cities with a fast payback period. In general, the difference between regions shows that buying is more justified where housing pays off quickly, and in cities with expensive real estate, renting remains a practical solution for the coming years.

Recall

OLX Real Estate analyzed the annual dynamics of median apartment prices in large cities of Ukraine. The largest increase was recorded in Kharkiv, where two-room apartments rose in price by 24%.