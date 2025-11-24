How many years do you need to rent to "overpay" for an apartment: analysts named the terms in large cities of Ukraine

$42.270.11
11:25 AM • 2642 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:50 AM • 6704 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"
10:32 AM • 6316 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 6230 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 5802 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 30525 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 06:19 AM • 22247 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
November 24, 06:00 AM • 23211 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 28416 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 32583 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
Popular news
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 16311 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8November 24, 05:08 AM • 29683 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 15851 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 12011 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details08:21 AM • 10035 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 30519 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 57306 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 134819 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 97206 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 101484 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Poland
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 12146 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 15994 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 37917 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 48502 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 50253 views
How many years do you need to rent to "overpay" for an apartment: analysts named the terms in large cities of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1518 views

OLX Real Estate analysts have determined the terms when the cost of renting a one-room apartment equals the cost of buying it on the secondary market. This period ranges from 9 to 17 years in large cities of Ukraine.

How many years do you need to rent to "overpay" for an apartment: analysts named the terms in large cities of Ukraine

The cost of renting a one-room apartment is becoming equal to the cost of buying it on the secondary market. In different cities, this period ranges from 9 to 17 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to OLX Real Estate data.

Cities with the fastest payback period

The shortest period for rent to "catch up" with the cost of buying a home was recorded in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Uzhhorod.

In Dnipro, rent costs UAH 10,500 per month, and the price of an apartment is UAH 1,125,625. The payback period is 9 years.

In Zaporizhzhia, rent is UAH 5,000, and purchase is UAH 624,153, which corresponds to 11 years of payback.

In Lviv, rent is UAH 18,000, and purchase is UAH 2,270,202. The payback period is also 11 years.

In Uzhhorod, rent is UAH 18,723, and purchase is UAH 2,486,918. The estimated payback period is 12 years.

Analysts note that in these cities, rent becomes equivalent to purchase in less than 12 years.

Regions with a longer payback period

More than 15 years of rent are needed in Kharkiv, Odesa, and Kyiv.

In Kharkiv, rent is UAH 5,000, and the price of an apartment is UAH 865,490. The payback period is 15 years.

In Odesa, rent is UAH 10,000, and purchase is UAH 1,747,628, which also corresponds to 15 years.

In Kyiv, rent costs UAH 16,000, and housing is UAH 3,197,833. The payback period is 17 years.

In these cities, high housing prices slow down the payback, so renting seems more profitable in the short term.

On average, in large cities of Ukraine, rental costs become equal to the cost of an apartment in 12-14 years. Analysts note that the state program "eOselya" can help purchase housing on preferential terms, especially in cities with a fast payback period. In general, the difference between regions shows that buying is more justified where housing pays off quickly, and in cities with expensive real estate, renting remains a practical solution for the coming years.

Recall

OLX Real Estate analyzed the annual dynamics of median apartment prices in large cities of Ukraine. The largest increase was recorded in Kharkiv, where two-room apartments rose in price by 24%.

Alla Kiosak

