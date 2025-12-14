The Cabinet of Ministers updated the calculation of repair costs under the eRecovery program

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the average cost of repair works used to calculate compensation for damaged housing under the eRecovery program from January 5, 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the relevant resolution comes into force on January 5, 2026. This will allow for a more accurate accounting of current market prices and ensure more effective housing repairs.

Updating the indicators will allow calculating compensation for damaged housing in accordance with real market prices. The commission, as before, will inspect the housing, determine the extent of damage, and the list of necessary works. In the checklists that will be formed after January 5, the cost of each type of work will already be taken into account at new prices. Therefore, the amounts of compensation will increase, and people will receive more funds to pay for repairs. - stated in the post.

The agency reported that in the future, the cost of works in the checklist will be updated annually - in accordance with market changes.

Government officials reviewed the cost of 65 types of work: from roofing and windows to interior decoration and engineering systems. On average, the cost of work increased by 27.5%.

The Ministry of Development notes that the maximum compensation amounts currently remain unchanged. Thus, the maximum payment amount for current minor repairs of damaged housing is up to UAH 200,000, for major repairs of apartments - up to UAH 350,000, and for major repairs of damaged private houses - up to UAH 500,000.

The list of works that can be included in compensation has also been expanded - restoration of sewerage, heating, gas supply, and electricity supply.

Recall

The government simplified the procedure for receiving compensation under the "eRecovery" program for jointly owned housing. This will allow one of the co-owners to apply for assistance, even if the other is not in contact.

How to get reserve materials after houses are damaged by enemy attacks: action algorithm from the Kyiv City State Administration