The Cabinet of Ministers updated the calculation of repair costs under the eRecovery program

December 13, 03:54 PM • 15125 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 26691 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 21738 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 21954 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 19643 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 14525 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 15339 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14990 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13306 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13662 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 21387 views
Czech Republic will not guarantee financing for Ukraine - BabišDecember 13, 04:29 PM • 10659 views
Russia attacked the Turkish vessel VIVA carrying oil, en route to EgyptVideoDecember 13, 04:40 PM • 5126 views
Destroying the illusion of "success" of Russian propagandists: Ukrainian military recorded a video greeting from PokrovskVideoDecember 13, 06:24 PM • 6684 views
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"09:44 PM • 11182 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 21401 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 27475 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 30984 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 40985 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 64205 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Berlin
Germany
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 14615 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 16424 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 21697 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 56366 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 37374 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Mi-8

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the calculation of repair costs under the eRecovery program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the indicators of the average cost of repair works for calculating compensation for damaged housing within the framework of the eRecovery program. The resolution comes into force on January 5, 2026, which will allow for a more accurate accounting of current market prices and will increase the amount of compensation.

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the calculation of repair costs under the eRecovery program

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the average cost of repair works used to calculate compensation for damaged housing under the eRecovery program from January 5, 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, as conveyed by UNN.

Details  

It is noted that the relevant resolution comes into force on January 5, 2026. This will allow for a more accurate accounting of current market prices and ensure more effective housing repairs.

Updating the indicators will allow calculating compensation for damaged housing in accordance with real market prices. The commission, as before, will inspect the housing, determine the extent of damage, and the list of necessary works. In the checklists that will be formed after January 5, the cost of each type of work will already be taken into account at new prices. Therefore, the amounts of compensation will increase, and people will receive more funds to pay for repairs.

- stated in the post.

The agency reported that in the future, the cost of works in the checklist will be updated annually - in accordance with market changes.

Government officials reviewed the cost of 65 types of work: from roofing and windows to interior decoration and engineering systems. On average, the cost of work increased by 27.5%.

The Ministry of Development notes that the maximum compensation amounts currently remain unchanged. Thus, the maximum payment amount for current minor repairs of damaged housing is up to UAH 200,000, for major repairs of apartments - up to UAH 350,000, and for major repairs of damaged private houses - up to UAH 500,000.

The list of works that can be included in compensation has also been expanded - restoration of sewerage, heating, gas supply, and electricity supply.

Recall

The government simplified the procedure for receiving compensation under the "eRecovery" program for jointly owned housing. This will allow one of the co-owners to apply for assistance, even if the other is not in contact.

How to get reserve materials after houses are damaged by enemy attacks: action algorithm from the Kyiv City State Administration28.11.25, 16:03 • 3292 views

Vita Zelenetska

Real Estate
Real estate
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity