How to get reserve materials after houses are damaged by enemy attacks: action algorithm from the Kyiv City State Administration

The Kyiv City State Administration explained how to obtain reserve materials after damage to buildings as a result of enemy attacks - there is a clear algorithm, UNN reports.

To obtain reserve materials for the reconstruction of residential buildings and other infrastructure facilities, there is a clear algorithm: it is necessary to submit an application with information about the facility, the nature and level of damage, and also indicate what kind of assistance is needed. - the message says.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, district administrations collect needs at their level and transfer them to the city. Enterprises of any form of ownership and management can submit an application.

Since the beginning of 2022, the capital has allocated reserve materials worth over UAH 47 million for the restoration of damaged buildings.

Contacts for obtaining reserve materials - here.

