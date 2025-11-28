$42.190.11
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 8516 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 10439 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 9158 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 24311 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 18560 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 17133 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 30872 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19215 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17389 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 15002 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
How to get reserve materials after houses are damaged by enemy attacks: action algorithm from the Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Kyiv City State Administration has developed an algorithm for obtaining reserve materials for the restoration of damaged houses. Since the beginning of 2022, more than 47 million hryvnias have been allocated for these purposes.

How to get reserve materials after houses are damaged by enemy attacks: action algorithm from the Kyiv City State Administration

The Kyiv City State Administration explained how to obtain reserve materials after damage to buildings as a result of enemy attacks - there is a clear algorithm, UNN reports.

To obtain reserve materials for the reconstruction of residential buildings and other infrastructure facilities, there is a clear algorithm: it is necessary to submit an application with information about the facility, the nature and level of damage, and also indicate what kind of assistance is needed.

- the message says.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, district administrations collect needs at their level and transfer them to the city. Enterprises of any form of ownership and management can submit an application.

Since the beginning of 2022, the capital has allocated reserve materials worth over UAH 47 million for the restoration of damaged buildings.

Contacts for obtaining reserve materials - here.

"eRecovery": IDPs will be able to claim compensation for housing destroyed during occupation07.07.25, 14:19 • 2075 views

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
