"eRecovery": IDPs will be able to claim compensation for housing destroyed during occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 220 views

The government has allowed remote inspection of housing for IDPs in combat and occupied territories. This will allow thousands of families to receive compensation for destroyed housing, for which UAH 15 billion has been allocated.

"eRecovery": IDPs will be able to claim compensation for housing destroyed during occupation

Internally displaced persons now have the opportunity to claim compensation under the "eRecovery" program for destroyed housing, when it is located in combat zones and occupied territories, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram following a government meeting on Monday, writes UNN.

Internally displaced persons will be able to claim compensation under the "eRecovery" program. Today, the government adopted a decision that will allow remote inspection of housing where state commissions cannot physically do so. In particular, in areas of active hostilities and occupied territories.

- Shmyhal wrote.

How the fixation will be carried out

Thanks to remote sensing products, photo and video materials, the commissions, according to the head of the government, will be able to record the destruction of housing.

"The responsible ministries have been tasked with launching the service as soon as possible," Shmyhal noted.

How much money has been allocated

This year, according to Shmyhal, the government allocated "a record and unprecedented UAH 15 billion to support IDP families whose homes were destroyed." "The program is working, and thousands of families have already purchased new homes," he noted.

For reference

"eRecovery" is a state aid program for homeowners whose homes have been damaged or destroyed due to hostilities. 

The program started in 2023 and currently allows victims to receive monetary compensation for current and major repairs and in the form of a housing certificate, which enables the purchase of new housing for completely destroyed property. The possibility of submitting applications for compensation for reconstruction on one's own land plot is also available.

As of early 2025, 247,819 damaged and destroyed properties are registered in the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property (RDDP), of which 222,424 are residential buildings.

Today, over 70,000 families have received compensation for damaged housing and almost 5,000 applicants have received housing certificates for the purchase of new housing thanks to the "eRecovery" program. Thus, the compensation mechanism has become one of the effective tools for supporting IDPs, who can finally restore or purchase their own homes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyReal Estate
