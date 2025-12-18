In Yalta, the lands of the Ai-Petri plateau, designated for the development of mountain skiing, are being massively converted into private buildings. Despite the stated intentions to demolish the buildings after public disclosure, no actual demolition has taken place. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In Yalta, the lands of the Ai-Petri plateau, officially allocated for the development of mountain skiing, were almost immediately built up with private two-, three-, and four-story houses. A significant part of the properties belongs to current and former officials or individuals associated with them.

After public pressure from the community, the authorities demonstratively announced "violations" and issued demolition orders with a five-day deadline. More than a hundred days have passed since then, but none of the objects have been dismantled. - writes the Center for National Resistance.

According to CNR sources, the scheme was planned in advance: the land for "sports" was used as a cover for private development with subsequent legalization.

Insiders report that a package of documents is currently being prepared to change the intended use of the plots to legalize the already built houses retroactively.

This explains the sabotage of the demolition: decisions have been made, but their implementation is deliberately blocked at the municipal level. -the post says.

"In this case, it is not about administrative negligence, but about land trading: 'sports' plots have been turned into a commodity for a narrow circle of associates. Show inspections serve as a screen, while the real goal is to preserve the development and legalize it by changing the status of the land," the CNR added.

Recall

Russian occupiers approved a development project for a shopping center and cottages on the site of a Roman fort of the II-III centuries AD in the Balaklava district of Crimea. The object has historical value; a sanctuary of Jupiter Dolichenus was found there.

Putin signed a law on the confiscation of housing from Ukrainians in the occupied territories