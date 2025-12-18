$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 12247 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22583 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21246 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38737 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30358 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17620 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18447 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13900 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28548 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11646 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
93%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4850 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4172 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9888 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7590 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4760 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38745 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28552 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37765 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33572 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59479 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7650 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61501 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43297 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41345 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47530 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
Heating

Occupiers are selling land on Ai-Petri - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13017 views

In Yalta, the lands of the Ai-Petri plateau, intended for the development of skiing, are massively being turned into private development. Despite promises to demolish illegal structures, no demolition has yet taken place.

Occupiers are selling land on Ai-Petri - CNS

In Yalta, the lands of the Ai-Petri plateau, designated for the development of mountain skiing, are being massively converted into private buildings. Despite the stated intentions to demolish the buildings after public disclosure, no actual demolition has taken place. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In Yalta, the lands of the Ai-Petri plateau, officially allocated for the development of mountain skiing, were almost immediately built up with private two-, three-, and four-story houses. A significant part of the properties belongs to current and former officials or individuals associated with them.

After public pressure from the community, the authorities demonstratively announced "violations" and issued demolition orders with a five-day deadline. More than a hundred days have passed since then, but none of the objects have been dismantled.

- writes the Center for National Resistance.

According to CNR sources, the scheme was planned in advance: the land for "sports" was used as a cover for private development with subsequent legalization.

Insiders report that a package of documents is currently being prepared to change the intended use of the plots to legalize the already built houses retroactively.

This explains the sabotage of the demolition: decisions have been made, but their implementation is deliberately blocked at the municipal level.

-the post says.

"In this case, it is not about administrative negligence, but about land trading: 'sports' plots have been turned into a commodity for a narrow circle of associates. Show inspections serve as a screen, while the real goal is to preserve the development and legalize it by changing the status of the land," the CNR added.

Recall

Russian occupiers approved a development project for a shopping center and cottages on the site of a Roman fort of the II-III centuries AD in the Balaklava district of Crimea. The object has historical value; a sanctuary of Jupiter Dolichenus was found there.

Putin signed a law on the confiscation of housing from Ukrainians in the occupied territories17.12.25, 03:53 • 34982 views

Vita Zelenetska

Real Estate
Real estate
Vladimir Putin
Yalta