Exclusive
09:54 AM
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Bessarabsky Market reopens after renovation: what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

In Kyiv, on December 10 at 10:00, Bessarabsky Market reopened in test mode after renovation. The classic market remains, there will be a food hall with world cuisines and a bar.

Bessarabsky Market reopens after renovation: what has changed

Bessarabsky Market in Kyiv has reopened after renovation, according to a post on the "Bessarabka. Food Market" project's Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

The opening took place at 10 AM on December 10 in test mode.

According to reports, the classic market remains, there will be a food hall with world cuisines, and there will be a bar.

Addition

The Kyiv City State Administration previously reported that the building of the communal enterprise "Bessarabsky Market" was to be equipped with modern lightweight refrigeration and commercial and technological equipment in the trading hall.

All works were planned for the period from May 19 to August 19, 2025, and did not involve "any interference with the structural and authentic elements of the building - a monument of national architectural significance 'Covered Market'". In parallel, the arrangement of trading places was to be optimized.

Julia Shramko

KyivReal Estate
Kyiv