Bessarabsky Market reopens after renovation: what has changed

Bessarabsky Market in Kyiv has reopened after renovation, according to a post on the "Bessarabka. Food Market" project's Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

The opening took place at 10 AM on December 10 in test mode.

According to reports, the classic market remains, there will be a food hall with world cuisines, and there will be a bar.

Addition

The Kyiv City State Administration previously reported that the building of the communal enterprise "Bessarabsky Market" was to be equipped with modern lightweight refrigeration and commercial and technological equipment in the trading hall.

All works were planned for the period from May 19 to August 19, 2025, and did not involve "any interference with the structural and authentic elements of the building - a monument of national architectural significance 'Covered Market'". In parallel, the arrangement of trading places was to be optimized.