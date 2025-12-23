Land payment revenues increased by UAH 5.5 billion: three regions and the capital are leaders

$42.150.10
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 10189 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 13221 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 10370 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 13351 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 20311 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 36432 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52229 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 80712 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44737 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC NewsDecember 23, 04:02 AM • 31352 views
Kremlin's violation of international agreements underscores the need for guarantees to Ukraine - ISWDecember 23, 04:30 AM • 6730 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 32180 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 16894 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 10555 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 10056 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 13222 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 80712 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 60283 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 88678 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Village
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 6274 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 10645 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 21620 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 23980 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 46444 views
Land payment revenues increased by UAH 5.5 billion: three regions and the capital are leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Over 11 months of this year, local budgets received UAH 41.4 billion in land payments, which is 15.3% more than last year. Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv regions provided the largest revenues.

Land payment revenues increased by UAH 5.5 billion: three regions and the capital are leaders

Over the eleven months of the current year, UAH 41.4 billion in land payments were received by local budgets. According to the State Tax Service of Ukraine, this figure is 15.3% higher than the results of the same period last year. In monetary terms, the increase amounted to UAH 5.5 billion. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main share of revenues was provided by four regions and the capital. The largest amounts were transferred to the budgets by taxpayers in Dnipropetrovsk region – UAH 7.3 billion. Kyiv replenished the budget by UAH 5.9 billion, Odesa region – by UAH 3.7 billion, and Lviv region – by UAH 2.9 billion.

The tax service reminds that every landowner or land user has the right to check the correctness of the accrued amounts. In case of discrepancies, taxpayers can contact the controlling authorities to clarify the data and recalculate tax liabilities.

Tourism tax revenues in Ukraine increased by 35% in three quarters of 2025 - Ministry of Development18.12.25, 15:33 • 2673 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyReal Estate Finance
Real estate
State budget
Lviv Oblast
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv