Land payment revenues increased by UAH 5.5 billion: three regions and the capital are leaders

Over the eleven months of the current year, UAH 41.4 billion in land payments were received by local budgets. According to the State Tax Service of Ukraine, this figure is 15.3% higher than the results of the same period last year. In monetary terms, the increase amounted to UAH 5.5 billion. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main share of revenues was provided by four regions and the capital. The largest amounts were transferred to the budgets by taxpayers in Dnipropetrovsk region – UAH 7.3 billion. Kyiv replenished the budget by UAH 5.9 billion, Odesa region – by UAH 3.7 billion, and Lviv region – by UAH 2.9 billion.

The tax service reminds that every landowner or land user has the right to check the correctness of the accrued amounts. In case of discrepancies, taxpayers can contact the controlling authorities to clarify the data and recalculate tax liabilities.

Tourism tax revenues in Ukraine increased by 35% in three quarters of 2025 - Ministry of Development