$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 3862 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 6908 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media
09:59 AM • 7654 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 10803 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 20522 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 31598 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 25937 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30135 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27816 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23750 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
48%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IOC to launch investigation into FIFA head Infantino over his participation in Trump's political eventFebruary 21, 03:41 AM • 7912 views
Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapseFebruary 21, 04:14 AM • 8214 views
Colombia has made progress in negotiations with Venezuela on resuming natural gas tradeFebruary 21, 04:31 AM • 10233 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 21, 04:48 AM • 11556 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 8048 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 31716 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 40950 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 52083 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 69199 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 106678 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Angela Merkel
Péter Szijjártó
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 4418 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 8136 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 11835 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 14623 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 20270 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Over 1.4 thousand Africans are fighting on Moscow's side - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that Russia is increasing its influence in Africa, combining humanitarian initiatives with covert military recruitment. By the end of 2025, over 1.4 thousand citizens from 36 African states will be fighting on Moscow's side.

Over 1.4 thousand Africans are fighting on Moscow's side - intelligence

Moscow uses education and work to attract Africans to the war against Ukraine - by the end of 2025, more than 1,400 citizens from 36 African states fought on Moscow's side. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The Russian Federation is increasing its influence in African countries, combining humanitarian initiatives with covert military recruitment. Through educational, cultural, and religious tools, Russia forms loyal networks and simultaneously recruits foreigners for the war against Ukraine and for work at defense industry enterprises. As of the end of 2025, more than 1,400 citizens from 36 African states are fighting on Moscow's side.

- reported the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

As reported by foreign intelligence, the main focus is on socially vulnerable youth, people with limited access to education and work, as well as low-income women and individuals with military experience. "Recruitment is often disguised as civilian employment: Africans are offered jobs as security guards, drivers, or construction workers, but later they are involved in activities in the interests of the Russian Federation. Within the framework of the "Alabuga Start" program, young women aged 18-22 are sent to Russia allegedly for civilian work, in fact - for the production of military products, including UAVs, in the Alabuga SEZ," the SZR statement says.

Another channel of influence, according to intelligence, is educational and cultural projects. Scholarships, language courses, and short programs at Russian universities are combined with the expansion of the "Russian House" network and the activities of state media - Sputnik and RT. This creates an information environment for selecting potential recruits, the SZR indicates.

"Private military companies, local intermediaries, and military-technical cooperation, which creates long-term dependencies through training and arms supplies, play an additional role," the intelligence service noted.

"A separate instrument of influence has been the expansion of the Russian Orthodox Church. From 2022-2026, its presence expanded from four to more than thirty African countries. The construction of churches, high salaries for the clergy, and distance learning in seminaries serve as a channel for forming loyal networks and spreading pro-Russian narratives about 'traditional values,'" the intelligence report emphasizes.

However, the Foreign Intelligence Service notes that the reaction of African governments is becoming tougher.

"Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana, and Lesotho accuse Moscow of large-scale recruitment. In the near future, some African states plan to strengthen control over employment agencies, revise migration agreements, and limit contacts with Russian educational and cultural structures," the post says.

Recall

As reported, the Russian army is increasingly relying on foreign militants from Asia and Africa due to its inability to replace losses. Thousands of mercenaries from various countries are fighting for the Russian Federation, often under pressure and deception.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Nigeria
Botswana
Kenya
South Africa
Africa
Ukraine