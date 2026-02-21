Moscow uses education and work to attract Africans to the war against Ukraine - by the end of 2025, more than 1,400 citizens from 36 African states fought on Moscow's side. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The Russian Federation is increasing its influence in African countries, combining humanitarian initiatives with covert military recruitment. Through educational, cultural, and religious tools, Russia forms loyal networks and simultaneously recruits foreigners for the war against Ukraine and for work at defense industry enterprises. As of the end of 2025, more than 1,400 citizens from 36 African states are fighting on Moscow's side. - reported the Foreign Intelligence Service.

As reported by foreign intelligence, the main focus is on socially vulnerable youth, people with limited access to education and work, as well as low-income women and individuals with military experience. "Recruitment is often disguised as civilian employment: Africans are offered jobs as security guards, drivers, or construction workers, but later they are involved in activities in the interests of the Russian Federation. Within the framework of the "Alabuga Start" program, young women aged 18-22 are sent to Russia allegedly for civilian work, in fact - for the production of military products, including UAVs, in the Alabuga SEZ," the SZR statement says.

Another channel of influence, according to intelligence, is educational and cultural projects. Scholarships, language courses, and short programs at Russian universities are combined with the expansion of the "Russian House" network and the activities of state media - Sputnik and RT. This creates an information environment for selecting potential recruits, the SZR indicates.

"Private military companies, local intermediaries, and military-technical cooperation, which creates long-term dependencies through training and arms supplies, play an additional role," the intelligence service noted.

"A separate instrument of influence has been the expansion of the Russian Orthodox Church. From 2022-2026, its presence expanded from four to more than thirty African countries. The construction of churches, high salaries for the clergy, and distance learning in seminaries serve as a channel for forming loyal networks and spreading pro-Russian narratives about 'traditional values,'" the intelligence report emphasizes.

However, the Foreign Intelligence Service notes that the reaction of African governments is becoming tougher.

"Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana, and Lesotho accuse Moscow of large-scale recruitment. In the near future, some African states plan to strengthen control over employment agencies, revise migration agreements, and limit contacts with Russian educational and cultural structures," the post says.

As reported, the Russian army is increasingly relying on foreign militants from Asia and Africa due to its inability to replace losses. Thousands of mercenaries from various countries are fighting for the Russian Federation, often under pressure and deception.