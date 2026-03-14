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"We need a plan": Merz warns against protracted war in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocated a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Iran. He emphasized the importance of preserving the integrity of the Iranian state.

"We need a plan": Merz warns against protracted war in Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned against an indefinite conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing that Germany and its partners oppose the expansion of the war across the region or the outbreak of civil war in Iran. This was reported by A-news, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Merz's statement came after the NATO member states' military exercises "Cold Response" in northern Norway and Finland.

If Iran's territorial integrity or statehood collapses, or if Iran is no longer economically viable, this will have serious consequences for us as well. Therefore, we need a good prospect for a peaceful settlement.

- said the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

He stressed that Germany shares "important goals of the US and Israel."

"We are doing everything possible through diplomatic means. We are using all diplomatic channels and hope to find ways to end this war as soon as possible, because it serves no one and harms many economically. It also harms us. Iran should not pose a threat to Israel and other neighbors. But with each day this war continues, more and more questions arise. And one thing is becoming increasingly clear: we need a convincing plan for how this war can end," Merz summarized.

Recall

In early March, Friedrich Merz supported the actions of the US and Israel against the Iranian leadership. He stated that the current Iranian regime is terrorist.

Merz hopes for a swift end to the war with Iran03.03.26, 20:58 • 8067 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
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Friedrich Merz
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