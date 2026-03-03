Merz hopes for a swift end to the war with Iran

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
06:22 PM • 2866 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 8604 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 12231 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 17401 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 24154 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 19959 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19120 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 22768 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33470 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 108858 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
74%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 52452 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdownMarch 3, 10:02 AM • 21948 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacksMarch 3, 10:53 AM • 26330 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 14135 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 19220 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 19317 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 52558 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 55474 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 108865 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 71688 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ali Khamenei
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
Lebanon
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhoto05:13 PM • 3148 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 7976 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 14202 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 32591 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 39531 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Economist
MIM-104 Patriot

Merz hopes for a swift end to the war with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a meeting with Donald Trump, expressed hope for a swift end to the war in Iran. He hopes for actions by the Israeli and American armies to change the government.

Merz hopes for a swift end to the war with Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, stated that he hopes for a swift end to the war in Iran, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The German Chancellor hopes that "the Israeli and American armies are doing the right things to put an end to this and that there will truly be a new government."

In addition, Merz noted that he was very glad to talk to Trump during these difficult times.

"We are on the same page regarding the overthrow of this terrible regime in Tehran," Merz said.

The German Chancellor said he also wants to talk to Trump about "our trade deal, which I would like to conclude as soon as possible," and the war in Ukraine.

"Indeed, there are too many bad guys in this world," Merz added.

Add

Today, a meeting between the US President and the German Chancellor took place in the Oval Office.

The meeting was scheduled before Trump's decision to strike Iran, but now the growing conflict in the Middle East is expected to be the main topic of discussion.

Germany and France establish nuclear coordination group - Merz02.03.26, 20:18 • 7372 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Israel
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Germany
Iran