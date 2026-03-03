Merz hopes for a swift end to the war with Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, stated that he hopes for a swift end to the war in Iran, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The German Chancellor hopes that "the Israeli and American armies are doing the right things to put an end to this and that there will truly be a new government."

In addition, Merz noted that he was very glad to talk to Trump during these difficult times.

"We are on the same page regarding the overthrow of this terrible regime in Tehran," Merz said.

The German Chancellor said he also wants to talk to Trump about "our trade deal, which I would like to conclude as soon as possible," and the war in Ukraine.

"Indeed, there are too many bad guys in this world," Merz added.

Add

Today, a meeting between the US President and the German Chancellor took place in the Oval Office.

The meeting was scheduled before Trump's decision to strike Iran, but now the growing conflict in the Middle East is expected to be the main topic of discussion.

Germany and France establish nuclear coordination group - Merz