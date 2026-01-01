Trump postponed tariff hikes on furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 33978 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 41422 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 22040 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 23286 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 22229 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 21482 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 24192 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20558 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18111 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16383 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
84%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fiveVideoDecember 31, 09:59 PM • 10085 views
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in OdesaDecember 31, 10:21 PM • 9754 views
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructureDecember 31, 11:07 PM • 10598 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideoDecember 31, 11:33 PM • 32646 views
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve12:38 AM • 6974 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 33995 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 28456 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 72200 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 71809 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 65256 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 4568 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 5620 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 28445 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 14662 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 21663 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Trump postponed tariff hikes on furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

US President Donald Trump has postponed tariff increases on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities until January 1, 2027. This decision was made amid growing voter dissatisfaction with price levels, maintaining the existing 25% tariff.

Trump postponed tariff hikes on furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities

US President Donald Trump has postponed tariff increases on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities, easing the pace of his collections amid growing voter dissatisfaction with price levels, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The White House released a fact sheet on the presidential order late Wednesday while Trump was hosting a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The increased tariffs were due to take effect on Thursday, but will now take effect on January 1, 2027, according to the fact sheet.

Under a September order, Trump initially ordered tariffs on "certain types of softwood products" to be raised from 25% to 30% from January 1, and tariffs on kitchen cabinets and vanities from 25% to 50%. His order on Wednesday postponed this decision, and the existing 25% tariff remains in effect, the White House press service said.

According to the fact sheet, the US "continues to engage in productive negotiations with trading partners to address trade reciprocity and national security issues regarding imports of wood products," suggesting that negotiations could lead to agreements on further deferral of new tariffs.

IKEA raised prices after Trump's furniture tariffs18.10.25, 11:19 • 4165 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
New Year
US Elections
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Florida