IKEA raised prices after Trump's furniture tariffs

The Swedish company IKEA has confirmed a price increase for furniture after the furniture tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump came into effect. This is reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

"IKEA confirmed price increases after furniture tariffs imposed by President Trump went into effect this week," the publication writes.

It is noted that the furniture retailer confirmed that it "made some necessary price adjustments due to rising costs," without directly referring to tariffs.

"Affordability remains a top priority for IKEA, especially during economic uncertainty," the company said.

The publication adds that the price of a sofa from this company increased from $849 in August to $899, according to archived website pages. The price of a three-piece oak bedroom set increased from $959 to $1049.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of major new tariffs on imports of wood and wood products, including lumber – 10% and kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture – 25%. These measures could affect the rise in prices for housing and furniture, which have already risen sharply recently.