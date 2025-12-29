Security guarantees from the Coalition of the Willing countries must be supported by their parliaments - Zelenskyy

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
09:17 AM • 7794 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 22196 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 41057 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 47261 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 43285 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 35864 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 41197 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 50371 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 34493 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 45460 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4.7m/s
77%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Macron announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine: the date has been announcedDecember 29, 01:38 AM • 14152 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in UkraineDecember 29, 02:59 AM • 32928 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News07:01 AM • 17327 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 8642 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 10819 views
Publications
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 612 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 34095 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 124917 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 170809 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 92636 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 8738 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 29814 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 40349 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 124917 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 40994 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Fox News

Security guarantees from the Coalition of the Willing countries must be supported by their parliaments - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for parliaments of the Coalition of the Willing countries to ratify security guarantees for Ukraine. These guarantees must be supported by the US Congress and become part of the plan to end the war.

Security guarantees from the Coalition of the Willing countries must be supported by their parliaments - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it necessary for the parliaments of the Coalition of the Willing countries to ratify security guarantees for Ukraine, which should become part of the plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He told reporters on Monday after talks with US President Trump, writes UNN.

If part of the security guarantees is provided by our European partners - this is the Coalition of the Willing - which will also be supported by the parliaments of the respective countries, then I believe in such security guarantees and I believe that they can, first of all, must be effective and can be effective

- said Zelenskyy.

Answering the question of how reliable he considers the security guarantee from the United States and whether the talks are about Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the President of Ukraine said: "I believe that if the security guarantee for Ukraine is supported by the US President, if the security guarantee for Ukraine, proposed by the President, will be legally supported, namely, it will be supported in the US Congress, it will be voted on."

And if we talk about the European Union, we discussed this with President Trump and with European leaders, and for Ukraine, and everyone recognizes this, this is an obligatory part of security guarantees

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced agreements with Donald Trump on security guarantees, economic support, and progress on a 20-point plan. A package of economic support involving American businesses and a free trade agreement were discussed.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
United States Congress
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida