Security guarantees from the Coalition of the Willing countries must be supported by their parliaments - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it necessary for the parliaments of the Coalition of the Willing countries to ratify security guarantees for Ukraine, which should become part of the plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He told reporters on Monday after talks with US President Trump, writes UNN.

If part of the security guarantees is provided by our European partners - this is the Coalition of the Willing - which will also be supported by the parliaments of the respective countries, then I believe in such security guarantees and I believe that they can, first of all, must be effective and can be effective - said Zelenskyy.

Answering the question of how reliable he considers the security guarantee from the United States and whether the talks are about Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the President of Ukraine said: "I believe that if the security guarantee for Ukraine is supported by the US President, if the security guarantee for Ukraine, proposed by the President, will be legally supported, namely, it will be supported in the US Congress, it will be voted on."

And if we talk about the European Union, we discussed this with President Trump and with European leaders, and for Ukraine, and everyone recognizes this, this is an obligatory part of security guarantees - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced agreements with Donald Trump on security guarantees, economic support, and progress on a 20-point plan. A package of economic support involving American businesses and a free trade agreement were discussed.