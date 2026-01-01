$42.350.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

180-kilogram prop derailed: Disney World employee injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

A Walt Disney World theme park employee in Florida is recovering after an incident in which a fake boulder weighing approximately 180 kilograms derailed and struck him. Disney is conducting an investigation, and the show element will be modified.

A Walt Disney World employee in Florida is recovering after an incident during the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular show, when a fake boulder weighing about 180 kilograms derailed and hit the employee. Disney is investigating the incident. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred during the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular show, a live recreation of a scene from the film. Video of the incident shows the boulder jumping off its tracks and then hurtling towards the audience in the theater, when an employee stepped into its path, stopped it, and fell to the ground.

We are focused on supporting our cast member who is recovering. Safety is at the core of what we do, and this element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes its review of what happened.

- Disney said in a statement on Wednesday.

The employee did not appear to get up immediately, and other employees are seen running to him. According to a blog run by the park, the boulder weighs approximately 400 pounds and is made of rubber. A Disney spokesperson did not confirm that the boulder caused the incident, but told CBS News, the BBC's American partner, that "a prop went off the rails."

- the publication writes.

According to the publication, one witness said that the employee "saved" the audience from injury. Also, in one video of the incident, a man behind the camera is heard saying: "He literally saved our lives, this guy."

Recall

Disney agreed to pay $10 million in civil penalties to settle allegations of violating federal child data collection laws. The U.S. Department of Justice alleged that Disney failed to label some of its YouTube videos as child-directed, which allowed for the unlawful collection of children's personal information without parental consent.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldEvents
Film
United States Department of Justice
Florida
YouTube