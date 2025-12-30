$42.060.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Pentagon signs $8.6 billion contract with Boeing to supply F-15 fighters to Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The US Department of Defense has signed an $8.6 billion contract with Boeing to supply 25 new F-15 fighter jets to the Israeli Air Force, with an option to purchase 25 more aircraft. Work under the contract, which is part of the Foreign Military Sales program, is expected to be completed by the end of 2035.

Pentagon signs $8.6 billion contract with Boeing to supply F-15 fighters to Israel

The United States Department of Defense announced the signing of an $8.6 billion contract with Boeing for the supply of F-15 fighters as part of a program to support Israel. This was stated in a statement by the Pentagon, released on Monday, December 29, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the contract provides for the development, integration, testing, production and delivery of 25 new F-15 fighters for the Israeli Air Force, with the option to purchase another 25 aircraft.

The Pentagon emphasized that the agreement is being implemented within the framework of the Foreign Military Sales program, which provides for the sale of American weapons to foreign partners. The United States remains the main supplier of weapons to Israel, one of its key allies in the Middle East.

The contract announcement came after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

Contract work will be performed in St. Louis and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2035, the Pentagon statement said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the reconstruction of Gaza will begin "very soon" during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He called Gaza a "harsh place" and promised to fix the situation.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Technology
State budget
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Israel
Boeing
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
Reuters
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Florida