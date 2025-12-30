Pentagon signs $8.6 billion contract with Boeing to supply F-15 fighters to Israel

The United States Department of Defense announced the signing of an $8.6 billion contract with Boeing for the supply of F-15 fighters as part of a program to support Israel. This was stated in a statement by the Pentagon, released on Monday, December 29, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

It is noted that the contract provides for the development, integration, testing, production and delivery of 25 new F-15 fighters for the Israeli Air Force, with the option to purchase another 25 aircraft.

The Pentagon emphasized that the agreement is being implemented within the framework of the Foreign Military Sales program, which provides for the sale of American weapons to foreign partners. The United States remains the main supplier of weapons to Israel, one of its key allies in the Middle East.

The contract announcement came after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

Contract work will be performed in St. Louis and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2035, the Pentagon statement said.

