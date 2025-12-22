Ukrainian negotiating team returns from Miami, I will have details in the morning - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian negotiating team would return from Miami overnight, and he would have the details of the meeting in the morning, as reported by UNN.

Our main goal is a just peace and an end to the war. For now, there is war. But we are doing everything to ensure that we have a victory on the diplomatic path, at least on the diplomatic path. This is to save as many of our heroic military personnel, our fighters, as possible. The diplomatic process is underway. Our group is now returning from Miami, they will be back overnight, and I will have the details in the morning. In my opinion, everything possible that we should have done for the first drafts is already there. There are 20 points in the plan. Perhaps not everything is ideal there, but this plan exists - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that there is a framework document on security guarantees between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States, as well as a separate document between Ukraine and the United States.

Bilateral security guarantees. This is what we see. It should be considered in the US Congress with some details and closed annexes. We will not talk about this in detail, but I have seen, again, the first drafts, and there are almost 90%, to be honest, of those annexes that are important to us, what our army and Ukraine can count on after signing such guarantees, how strong we can be. And all this looks quite decent today - added Zelenskyy.

According to him, these are still the developments of the Ukrainian military.

It is gratifying that it is not only our side. Why? Because when these developments are only from our side, you know, we want a lot, and then it's not a fact that all of it will happen. And here it is important that these are developments of both ours and the US. This indicates that we are very close to a real result. And also, the first draft of the agreement on the reconstruction of Ukraine, an economic strategy, has been developed. That is, in principle, the basic block of all documents, in my opinion, is ready. There are some things that we are probably not ready for. And there are things, I am sure, that the Russians are not ready for. The Americans have now stayed for negotiations with this side, with representatives of Russia. They will talk, and then we will receive feedback from them. They received all the information from us. I think that I am not sure that we are ready for a public discussion yet, because the US asks - until certain formats of documents are agreed upon - not to go public with these documents - noted the President.

