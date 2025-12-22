Ukrainian negotiating team returns from Miami, I will have details in the morning - Zelenskyy

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
04:37 PM • 1856 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 13310 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 12794 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 15143 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 18128 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 18362 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19040 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17201 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13183 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12319 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.6m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 29687 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 32094 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 24055 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 23617 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 13202 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 13300 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 23772 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 59643 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 81630 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 116011 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 4018 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 32216 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 29805 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 33295 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 34123 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Film
The Diplomat

Ukrainian negotiating team returns from Miami, I will have details in the morning - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is awaiting the return of the Ukrainian negotiating team from Miami to get details of the meeting. He announced the existence of a 20-point peace plan, a framework document on security guarantees between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States, and a separate document between Ukraine and the United States.

Ukrainian negotiating team returns from Miami, I will have details in the morning - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian negotiating team would return from Miami overnight, and he would have the details of the meeting in the morning, as reported by UNN

Our main goal is a just peace and an end to the war. For now, there is war. But we are doing everything to ensure that we have a victory on the diplomatic path, at least on the diplomatic path. This is to save as many of our heroic military personnel, our fighters, as possible. The diplomatic process is underway. Our group is now returning from Miami, they will be back overnight, and I will have the details in the morning. In my opinion, everything possible that we should have done for the first drafts is already there. There are 20 points in the plan. Perhaps not everything is ideal there, but this plan exists 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He noted that there is a framework document on security guarantees between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States, as well as a separate document between Ukraine and the United States. 

Bilateral security guarantees. This is what we see. It should be considered in the US Congress with some details and closed annexes. We will not talk about this in detail, but I have seen, again, the first drafts, and there are almost 90%, to be honest, of those annexes that are important to us, what our army and Ukraine can count on after signing such guarantees, how strong we can be. And all this looks quite decent today 

- added Zelenskyy. 

According to him, these are still the developments of the Ukrainian military. 

It is gratifying that it is not only our side. Why? Because when these developments are only from our side, you know, we want a lot, and then it's not a fact that all of it will happen. And here it is important that these are developments of both ours and the US. This indicates that we are very close to a real result. And also, the first draft of the agreement on the reconstruction of Ukraine, an economic strategy, has been developed. That is, in principle, the basic block of all documents, in my opinion, is ready. There are some things that we are probably not ready for. And there are things, I am sure, that the Russians are not ready for. The Americans have now stayed for negotiations with this side, with representatives of Russia. They will talk, and then we will receive feedback from them. They received all the information from us. I think that I am not sure that we are ready for a public discussion yet, because the US asks - until certain formats of documents are agreed upon - not to go public with these documents 

- noted the President. 

Recall 

The Ukrainian negotiating team in Florida is meticulously working out every point of the documents on ending the war, security guarantees, and the reconstruction of Ukraine, also discussing possible timelines for certain decisions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United States Congress
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida