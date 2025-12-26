$41.930.22
Russia is constantly looking for reasons not to sign a peace plan: Zelenskyy named pressure on Russia as one of the topics of negotiations with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is constantly looking for excuses not to sign a peace plan, and it needs to be pressured. Zelenskyy plans to discuss this with US President Donald Trump during a meeting on Sunday in Mar-a-Lago.

Russia is constantly looking for reasons not to sign a peace plan: Zelenskyy named pressure on Russia as one of the topics of negotiations with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is constantly looking for reasons not to sign a peace plan. According to him, it is necessary to pressure Russia to sign it. Zelenskyy plans to discuss this with US President Donald Trump, as he told journalists, according to UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether there is any chance that Russia will agree to a peace plan, Zelenskyy said: "I'm not thinking about that right now."

"Why? Because Russia is constantly looking for reasons not to agree. The answer is very simple: if Ukraine shows its position, it is constructive. And Russia, for example, does not agree, it means there is not enough pressure. And this is also what I want to talk about with the US President," Zelenskyy pointed out.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in the US state of Florida, where Trump's private residence is located.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida