Zelenskyy spoke with Starmer before meeting with Trump: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Florida. The leaders discussed preparations for the meeting with President Trump and the consequences of Russian strikes.

Zelenskyy spoke with Starmer before meeting with Trump: what was discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy started his morning in Florida with a detailed phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reports UNN.

Thank you, Keir, for the constant coordination! Today I started my morning in Florida with a detailed phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

- Zelenskyy reported on X.

The leaders discussed preparations for a meeting with President Trump, as well as all contacts with European partners.

I informed him about the situation at the front and the consequences of Russian strikes. We highly appreciate Britain's support. We will continue to stay in touch! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Starmer was not present during European leaders' phone call with Zelenskyy: Telegraph learned the reason

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in Miami, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy and Trump to meet today at 8:00 PM, then hold talks with European leaders

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
US Elections
Social network
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Florida