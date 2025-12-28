Zelenskyy spoke with Starmer before meeting with Trump: what was discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy started his morning in Florida with a detailed phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reports UNN.

Thank you, Keir, for the constant coordination! Today I started my morning in Florida with a detailed phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. - Zelenskyy reported on X.

The leaders discussed preparations for a meeting with President Trump, as well as all contacts with European partners.

I informed him about the situation at the front and the consequences of Russian strikes. We highly appreciate Britain's support. We will continue to stay in touch! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in Miami, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy and Trump to meet today at 8:00 PM, then hold talks with European leaders