Results of the press and audience poll after the Eurovision 2025 rehearsal have appeared: how Ukraine was evaluated

Today, May 13, the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in Basel, Switzerland, where Ukraine will be represented by the band Ziferblat. However, accredited press workers and viewers have already had the opportunity to see the performances of artists from different countries. The voting results appeared on the ESCXTRA.com website, writes UNN.

Details

Press representatives were able to vote for their three favorite rehearsals after all 37 representatives performed. Ukraine did not receive any points from them, the leaders were the representatives of Sweden

The musical performance of the Ziferblat team made a better impression on the audience. Eurofans gave them 23 votes.

Let us remind you

On May 13 at 22:00 Kyiv time, the first semi-final of the competition will begin, in which, in particular, representatives from Ukraine will perform - the Ziferblat band with the song "Bird of Pray" under number 5.