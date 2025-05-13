$41.540.01
EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%
07:44 AM • 374 views

EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%

05:20 AM • 25797 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 38228 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 48508 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 49358 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 54429 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 85799 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 87213 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 36589 views

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 32883 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Results of the press and audience poll after the Eurovision 2025 rehearsal have appeared: how Ukraine was evaluated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

At the Eurovision 2025 rehearsals, the press and audience voted, but Ukraine did not receive any points. The representatives of Sweden became the leader, and the first semi-final will take place on May 13.

Results of the press and audience poll after the Eurovision 2025 rehearsal have appeared: how Ukraine was evaluated

Today, May 13, the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in Basel, Switzerland, where Ukraine will be represented by the band Ziferblat. However, accredited press workers and viewers have already had the opportunity to see the performances of artists from different countries. The voting results appeared on the ESCXTRA.com website, writes UNN.

Details

Press representatives were able to vote for their three favorite rehearsals after all 37 representatives performed. Ukraine did not receive any points from them, the leaders were the representatives of Sweden

The musical performance of the Ziferblat team made a better impression on the audience. Eurofans gave them 23 votes.

Let us remind you

On May 13 at 22:00 Kyiv time, the first semi-final of the competition will begin, in which, in particular, representatives from Ukraine will perform - the Ziferblat band with the song "Bird of Pray" under number 5.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
Switzerland
Sweden
Ukraine
