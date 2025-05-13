Eurovision-2025: Ziferblat thanked Europe for supporting Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat, which is performing at Eurovision-2025 in Basel, expressed its gratitude to Europe for its support. The band's leader, Danylo Leshchynskyi, made a statement after the performance in the first semi-final.
Details
The first semi-final of Eurovision-2025 started today in Basel.
After the performance, the leader of the band Ziferblat, Danylo Leshchynskyi, thanked Europe for supporting Ukraine.
"Thank you Europe for your support. Thank you very much," Leshchynskyi said.
The band Ziferblat performed today under the 5th number and received loud applause in the hall.
