Eurovision-2025: Ziferblat thanked Europe for supporting Ukraine

The band Ziferblat, which represents Ukraine at Eurovision-2025, thanked Europe for its support, reports UNN.

The first semi-final of Eurovision-2025 started today in Basel.

After the performance, the leader of the band Ziferblat, Danylo Leshchynskyi, thanked Europe for supporting Ukraine.

"Thank you Europe for your support. Thank you very much," Leshchynskyi said.

The band Ziferblat performed today under the 5th number and received loud applause in the hall.

