Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Irish broadcaster asks to discuss Israel's participation in Eurovision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has approached the EBU regarding Israel's participation in Eurovision following calls from 72 former contestants to ban Kan over accusations of supporting genocide in Gaza.

Irish broadcaster asks to discuss Israel's participation in Eurovision

The Public Broadcaster of Ireland RTÉ has appealed to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to discuss the issue of Israel's inclusion in the Eurovision Song Contest, after 72 former participants demanded that the Israeli broadcaster Kan be banned from participating in the event. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

It is noted that the Director General of the Irish TV channel RTÉ, Kevin Backhurst, said that he is "shocked by the ongoing events in the Middle East and the terrible impact on civilians in the Gaza Strip, as well as the fate of the Israeli hostages."

According to Backhurst, by offering to discuss the issue of Israel's inclusion in Eurovision, he was aware of "the need to maintain RTÉ's objectivity in covering the war in Gaza", as well as "the severe political pressure" on the Israeli public broadcaster Kan from the Israeli government.

In an open letter to the European Broadcasting Union this week, 72 musicians, poets and performers associated with the competition called for Kan to be excluded, arguing that the broadcaster is "complicit in Israel's genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the long-standing regime of apartheid and military occupation against"

- the publication says.

The document cites several instances in which Kan journalists allegedly approved of military actions or boasted about the destruction in the Gaza Strip, which is evidence of the broadcaster's involvement in the genocide.

The performers stated that including Kan in the program would "allow music to be used as a tool to justify crimes against humanity" and would be tantamount to double standards, as the European Broadcasting Union has banned Russia from participating in the event since 2022 due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

On the eve of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, more than 70 former participants signed an open letter condemning the war in Gaza and demanding a ban on the performance of the Israeli representative, as was done with Russia. 

It became known in what costumes Ziferblat will represent Ukraine at Eurovision: the designer was Ukrainian fashion designer Ivan Frolov05.05.25, 12:17 • 7351 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World
Israel
Ireland
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
