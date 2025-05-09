Eurovision: Ukraine has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten and only 1% of winning - bookmakers' predictions

$41.510.07
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 984 views

11:14 AM • 984 views

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5202 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5842 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33761 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36634 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33063 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44324 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68607 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98905 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150094 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Tags
Authors
The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 32625 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 23528 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 31187 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 15837 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 25844 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5138 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 4954 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33741 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120249 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140491 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

Eurovision: Ukraine has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten and only 1% of winning - bookmakers' predictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten at Eurovision 2025, but the probability of winning is only 1%. Sweden is considered the most likely winner with 35%.

Eurovision: Ukraine has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten and only 1% of winning - bookmakers' predictions

At Eurovision 2025, the Ukrainian band Ziferblat has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten winners and a 13% chance of making it into the top five. Bookmakers estimate the probability of Ukraine winning the song contest at 1% chance.

Instead, Sweden is considered the most likely winner, with a 35% chance of winning the competition.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Eurovisionworld.

Details

KAJ from Sweden is close behind, performing the song Bara bada bastu, and JJ from Austria, who will perform the song "Wasted Love" – 23% chance of winning.

Then, with a significant gap, comes the French performer Luan with the song "Maman" - 8%.

Fourth place among the possible winners, according to bookmakers, is taken by the representative of Israel, Yuval Raphael, with the song "New Day Will Rise" - 6% chance.

The Netherlands and their representative Claude with the song "C'est La Vie" close the top five likely leaders. He has a 4% chance of winning.

Let us remind you

That year, the Israeli band Eden Golan took fifth place, but after disputes and outrage among delegates and viewers, more than 56,000 people signed a petition calling for a ban on participation in the competition for Israel.

Ahead of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, more than 70 former participants signed an open letter to the European broadcaster, condemning the war in Gaza and demanding a ban on the performance of the Israeli representative, as was done with Russia.  

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Culture
Israel
Sweden
Netherlands
Ukraine
