At Eurovision 2025, the Ukrainian band Ziferblat has a 53% chance of making it into the top ten winners and a 13% chance of making it into the top five. Bookmakers estimate the probability of Ukraine winning the song contest at 1% chance.

Instead, Sweden is considered the most likely winner, with a 35% chance of winning the competition.

KAJ from Sweden is close behind, performing the song Bara bada bastu, and JJ from Austria, who will perform the song "Wasted Love" – 23% chance of winning.

Then, with a significant gap, comes the French performer Luan with the song "Maman" - 8%.

Fourth place among the possible winners, according to bookmakers, is taken by the representative of Israel, Yuval Raphael, with the song "New Day Will Rise" - 6% chance.

The Netherlands and their representative Claude with the song "C'est La Vie" close the top five likely leaders. He has a 4% chance of winning.

That year, the Israeli band Eden Golan took fifth place, but after disputes and outrage among delegates and viewers, more than 56,000 people signed a petition calling for a ban on participation in the competition for Israel.

Ahead of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, more than 70 former participants signed an open letter to the European broadcaster, condemning the war in Gaza and demanding a ban on the performance of the Israeli representative, as was done with Russia.

