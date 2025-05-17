Ziferblat at Eurovision-2025 thanked Europe and proclaimed "Glory to Ukraine!"

The band Ziferblat from the stage in the final of the international song contest "Eurovision-2025" thanked Europe for its support and proclaimed the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!". This is reported by UNN with reference to Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

Details

Representatives of Ukraine at Eurovision 2025, the band Ziferblat, performed in the final of the international competition with the song Bird of Pray on Saturday, May 17. The musicians took to the stage in Basel, Switzerland, under number 7.

Europe, thank you very much for your support. Glory to Ukraine! - said the leader of the band, Daniel Leshchinsky, after the performance.

Ziferblat members showed a stylish number, directed by Maria Korostelova. Representatives of Ukraine appeared on stage in 1970s-style costumes of pink, blue and light blue colors. Designer Ivan Frolov worked on the stage image.

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection