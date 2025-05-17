$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM • 102506 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 72468 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 51414 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 61323 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 306069 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 252104 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 121063 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118312 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 98857 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121668 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ziferblat at Eurovision-2025 thanked Europe and proclaimed "Glory to Ukraine!"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

In the final of Eurovision-2025, the band Ziferblat thanked Europe for supporting Ukraine. After the performance, the leader of the band proclaimed a patriotic slogan.

Ziferblat at Eurovision-2025 thanked Europe and proclaimed "Glory to Ukraine!"

The band Ziferblat from the stage in the final of the international song contest "Eurovision-2025" thanked Europe for its support and proclaimed the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!". This is reported by UNN with reference to Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

Details

Representatives of Ukraine at Eurovision 2025, the band Ziferblat, performed in the final of the international competition with the song Bird of Pray on Saturday, May 17. The musicians took to the stage in Basel, Switzerland, under number 7.

Europe, thank you very much for your support. Glory to Ukraine!

- said the leader of the band, Daniel Leshchinsky, after the performance.

Ziferblat members showed a stylish number, directed by Maria Korostelova. Representatives of Ukraine appeared on stage in 1970s-style costumes of pink, blue and light blue colors. Designer Ivan Frolov worked on the stage image.

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection 12.05.25, 17:00 • 146816 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World
Eurovision
Europe
Ukraine
