Eurovision-2025: all finalists of the song contest have been determined
Kyiv • UNN
The finalists of Eurovision-2025 have been determined in Basel after two semi-finals. Ukraine has reached the final, where the founding countries and winners of the qualifying rounds will also perform.
On Thursday, May 15, the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place in Basel, Switzerland. It determined the second ten finalists. This is reported by UNN with reference to Eurovision.
Details
16 participants of the second semi-final competed for 10 places in the final. In addition to the contestants, representatives of the founding countries of Eurovision, who automatically qualify for the final, also performed – Great Britain, France and Germany. According to the results of the second semi-final, the following winners were determined:
- Lithuania, Katarsis – Tavo Akys
- Israel, Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise
- Armenia, PARG – SURVIVOR
- Denmark, Sissal – Hallucination
- Austria, JJ – Wasted Love
- Luxembourg, Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son
- Finland, Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME
- Latvia, Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi
- Malta, Miriana Conte – SERVING
- Greece, Klavdia – Asteromáta
The 10 winners of the first semi-final will also perform in the Grand Final:
- Ukraine – Ziferblat with the song Bird of Pray
- Norway — Kyle Alessandro with the song Lighter
- Albania — Shkodra Elektronike with the song Zjerm
- Sweden — KAJ with the song Bara Bada Bastu
- Iceland — Væb with the song RÓA
- Netherlands — Claude with the song C'est La Vie
- Poland — Justyna Steczkowska with the song GAJA
- San Marino — Gabry Ponte with the song Tutta L'Italia
- Estonia — Tommy Cash with the song Espresso Macchiato
- Portugal — NAPA with the song Deslocado.
Thus, the following advance to the final: Ukraine, Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia, Portugal, Lithuania, Israel, Armenia, Denmark, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Latvia, Malta, Greece.
Switzerland, as the host country, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and France participate in the final automatically.
Let us remind you
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat became one of the 10 finalists of Eurovision 2025 in Basel. They performed under the 5th number and received applause from the audience.
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat, which performs at Eurovision 2025 in Basel, expressed gratitude to Europe for its support. The band's leader, Danylo Leshchynskyi, made a statement after the performance in the first semi-final.
Bookmakers predict Sweden's victory at Eurovision 2025. Ukraine has an 11% chance of getting into the top five, and Italy, Spain, Switzerland and other countries also made it to the final.
