Eurovision-2025: all finalists of the song contest have been determined

On Thursday, May 15, the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place in Basel, Switzerland. It determined the second ten finalists. This is reported by UNN with reference to Eurovision.

16 participants of the second semi-final competed for 10 places in the final. In addition to the contestants, representatives of the founding countries of Eurovision, who automatically qualify for the final, also performed – Great Britain, France and Germany. According to the results of the second semi-final, the following winners were determined:

Lithuania, Katarsis – Tavo Akys Israel, Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise Armenia, PARG – SURVIVOR Denmark, Sissal – Hallucination Austria, JJ – Wasted Love Luxembourg, Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son Finland, Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME Latvia, Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi Malta, Miriana Conte – SERVING Greece, Klavdia – Asteromáta

The 10 winners of the first semi-final will also perform in the Grand Final:

Ukraine – Ziferblat with the song Bird of Pray Norway — Kyle Alessandro with the song Lighter Albania — Shkodra Elektronike with the song Zjerm Sweden — KAJ with the song Bara Bada Bastu Iceland — Væb with the song RÓA Netherlands — Claude with the song C'est La Vie Poland — Justyna Steczkowska with the song GAJA San Marino — Gabry Ponte with the song Tutta L'Italia Estonia — Tommy Cash with the song Espresso Macchiato Portugal — NAPA with the song Deslocado.

Thus, the following advance to the final: Ukraine, Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia, Portugal, Lithuania, Israel, Armenia, Denmark, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Latvia, Malta, Greece.

Switzerland, as the host country, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and France participate in the final automatically.

