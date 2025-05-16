Eurovision-2025: all finalists of the song contest have been determined

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
07:31 PM • 7598 views

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

06:19 PM • 16940 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 54588 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 50721 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 90497 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 107410 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 160073 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 147644 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 304523 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104548 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.7m/s
88%
744mm
Popular news

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 66082 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

May 15, 01:59 PM • 37714 views

Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky

May 15, 02:34 PM • 7146 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 26339 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

May 15, 03:22 PM • 43646 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 54588 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 116894 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 183878 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 250667 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 304523 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 26356 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 66103 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 98073 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 133205 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 82245 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Eurovision-2025: all finalists of the song contest have been determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

The finalists of Eurovision-2025 have been determined in Basel after two semi-finals. Ukraine has reached the final, where the founding countries and winners of the qualifying rounds will also perform.

Eurovision-2025: all finalists of the song contest have been determined

On Thursday, May 15, the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place in Basel, Switzerland. It determined the second ten finalists. This is reported by UNN with reference to Eurovision.

Details

16 participants of the second semi-final competed for 10 places in the final. In addition to the contestants, representatives of the founding countries of Eurovision, who automatically qualify for the final, also performed – Great Britain, France and Germany. According to the results of the second semi-final, the following winners were determined:

  1. Lithuania, Katarsis – Tavo Akys
    1. Israel, Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise
      1. Armenia, PARG – SURVIVOR
        1. Denmark, Sissal – Hallucination
          1. Austria, JJ – Wasted Love
            1. Luxembourg, Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son
              1. Finland, Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME
                1. Latvia, Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi
                  1. Malta, Miriana Conte – SERVING
                    1. Greece, Klavdia – Asteromáta

                      The 10 winners of the first semi-final will also perform in the Grand Final:

                      1. Ukraine – Ziferblat with the song Bird of Pray
                        1. Norway — Kyle Alessandro with the song Lighter
                          1. Albania — Shkodra Elektronike with the song Zjerm
                            1. Sweden — KAJ with the song Bara Bada Bastu
                              1. Iceland — Væb with the song RÓA
                                1. Netherlands — Claude with the song C'est La Vie
                                  1. Poland — Justyna Steczkowska with the song GAJA
                                    1. San Marino — Gabry Ponte with the song Tutta L'Italia
                                      1. Estonia — Tommy Cash with the song Espresso Macchiato
                                        1. Portugal — NAPA with the song Deslocado.

                                          Thus, the following advance to the final: Ukraine, Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia, Portugal, Lithuania, Israel, Armenia, Denmark, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Latvia, Malta, Greece.

                                          Switzerland, as the host country, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and France participate in the final automatically.

                                          Let us remind you

                                          The Ukrainian band Ziferblat became one of the 10 finalists of Eurovision 2025 in Basel. They performed under the 5th number and received applause from the audience.

                                          The Ukrainian band Ziferblat, which performs at Eurovision 2025 in Basel, expressed gratitude to Europe for its support. The band's leader, Danylo Leshchynskyi, made a statement after the performance in the first semi-final.

                                          Bookmakers predict Sweden's victory at Eurovision 2025. Ukraine has an 11% chance of getting into the top five, and Italy, Spain, Switzerland and other countries also made it to the final.

                                          Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection 12.05.25, 17:00 • 145508 views

                                          Vita Zelenetska

                                          Vita Zelenetska

                                          CultureNews of the World
                                          Israel
                                          Latvia
                                          Austria
                                          Switzerland
                                          Albania
                                          Armenia
                                          Finland
                                          Iceland
                                          Malta
                                          Denmark
                                          Luxembourg
                                          France
                                          Lithuania
                                          Sweden
                                          Norway
                                          United Kingdom
                                          Greece
                                          Italy
                                          Spain
                                          Germany
                                          Netherlands
                                          Portugal
                                          Estonia
                                          Ukraine
                                          Poland
                                          Brent
                                          $64.56
                                          Bitcoin
                                          $103,307.10
                                          S&P 500
                                          $5,912.15
                                          Tesla
                                          $341.53
                                          Газ TTF
                                          $35.29
                                          Золото
                                          $3,243.70
                                          Ethereum
                                          $2,535.03