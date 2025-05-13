$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11074 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 24898 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29369 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 70961 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45306 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100005 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104257 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86953 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63870 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63363 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Israeli Eurovision contestant prepares for possible booing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

Yuval Raphael, a Hamas attack survivor, will represent Israel at Eurovision 2025. She is rehearsing her performance, preparing for possible protests and booing.

Israeli Eurovision contestant prepares for possible booing
eurovision.tv

Israel's representative at Eurovision 2025 Yuval Rafael says she has been rehearsing how to be booed, which she told the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Yuval Rafael, who will perform a song called New Day Will Rise, survived an attack on the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked. This triggered an attack on Gaza.

Against this background, the Israeli participant had to face protests regarding her country's participation in the song contest.

Irish broadcaster asks to discuss Israel's participation in Eurovision09.05.25, 03:57 • 4336 views

Rafael said she tries not to deal with those who say her country should not participate in the competition. "Everyone has their own opinion," she said. "I really put everything aside and just focus on what's most important. This year's motto is "united by music," and that's what we're here for."

Eurovision said it understands the concerns and views on the current situation in the Middle East, but insists that participants must ensure that Eurovision remains "a universal event that promotes connection, diversity and inclusion through music."

Nevertheless, the Israeli National Security Council has warned Israeli fans not to wear Jewish or Israeli symbols when visiting Eurovision.

Last year, Israeli singer Eden Golan, who said she had received death threats, was booed while singing. "I think I expect it," Rafael admitted when asked if she was expecting boos. "But we're here to sing, and I will sing from the heart for everyone."

She said they had done several rehearsals with sounds in the background so she could practice without being distracted. When asked if it upset her, she told the BBC that she had a lot of emotions that she was putting aside to focus.

"I really think I have a lot of weight on my shoulders, I carry a lot of responsibility. I have a lot of people at home who expect something," Rafael noted.

Girl who survived Hamas attack to represent Israel at Eurovision Song Contest23.01.25, 10:14 • 32122 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World
Israel
