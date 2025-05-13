Israeli Eurovision contestant prepares for possible booing

Israel's representative at Eurovision 2025 Yuval Rafael says she has been rehearsing how to be booed, which she told the BBC, writes UNN.

Yuval Rafael, who will perform a song called New Day Will Rise, survived an attack on the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked. This triggered an attack on Gaza.

Against this background, the Israeli participant had to face protests regarding her country's participation in the song contest.

Rafael said she tries not to deal with those who say her country should not participate in the competition. "Everyone has their own opinion," she said. "I really put everything aside and just focus on what's most important. This year's motto is "united by music," and that's what we're here for."

Eurovision said it understands the concerns and views on the current situation in the Middle East, but insists that participants must ensure that Eurovision remains "a universal event that promotes connection, diversity and inclusion through music."

Nevertheless, the Israeli National Security Council has warned Israeli fans not to wear Jewish or Israeli symbols when visiting Eurovision.

Last year, Israeli singer Eden Golan, who said she had received death threats, was booed while singing. "I think I expect it," Rafael admitted when asked if she was expecting boos. "But we're here to sing, and I will sing from the heart for everyone."

She said they had done several rehearsals with sounds in the background so she could practice without being distracted. When asked if it upset her, she told the BBC that she had a lot of emotions that she was putting aside to focus.

"I really think I have a lot of weight on my shoulders, I carry a lot of responsibility. I have a lot of people at home who expect something," Rafael noted.

