Girl who survived Hamas attack to represent Israel at Eurovision Song Contest

The singer captivated the jury and the audience with her voice and heartbreaking story of survival.

Reported by UNN with reference to Eurovision.tv and The Times of Israel.

Details

Yuval Raphael, who survived the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, hiding among the corpses for 8 hours, will represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Raphael, 24, won the reality show HaKokhav HaBa with the most votes from judges and viewers and will take part in the song contest to be held in Basel, Switzerland, in May 2025.

Her song will be selected next month by a committee convened by the public broadcaster Kan.

Yuval Raphael was with friends at the Nova festival when it was attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. The young woman survived by hiding under the bodies of the victims. She hid among the dead bodies on the side of the road for 8 hours. Yuval still has shrapnel in her body.

Music is one of the most powerful ingredients in my healing process - Rafael said during the final.

Rafael said that she wants to perform in Europe and “tell the story of my country, what I went through, what others went through.

Recall

On October 7, 2023, a group of Hamas militants attacked the territorybordering the Gaza Strip. Then 1200 people were killed and about 250 more were taken hostage.

