Ziferblat will perform seventh in the Eurovision-2025 grand final
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform seventh in the grand final of Eurovision-2025, which will take place in Basel, Switzerland. Two semi-finals have already determined 20 participants.
Representatives of Ukraine - the band Ziferblat - will perform seventh in the grand final of Eurovision-2025, the organizers announced, UNN writes.
Details
In the song contest, which this year is held in Basel, Switzerland, two semi-finals have already taken place, after which 20 participants were determined, who joined the "Big Five" countries and the current winners of the competition - Switzerland.
Now, on Saturday, May 17, the grand final is expected, and the order of performances of its participants was announced - on the morning of May 16, after the second semi-final on Thursday evening.
Ukraine, according to the published order of performances, will perform 7th.
