Ziferblat will perform seventh in the Eurovision-2025 grand final

Representatives of Ukraine - the band Ziferblat - will perform seventh in the grand final of Eurovision-2025, the organizers announced, UNN writes.

Details

In the song contest, which this year is held in Basel, Switzerland, two semi-finals have already taken place, after which 20 participants were determined, who joined the "Big Five" countries and the current winners of the competition - Switzerland.

Now, on Saturday, May 17, the grand final is expected, and the order of performances of its participants was announced - on the morning of May 16, after the second semi-final on Thursday evening.

Ukraine, according to the published order of performances, will perform 7th.

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel