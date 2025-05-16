$41.470.07
Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00
08:01 AM • 6584 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

07:49 AM • 17648 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 12:03 AM • 31519 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 99686 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 179254 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 109481 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 141001 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 132984 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 175773 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151396 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ziferblat will perform seventh in the Eurovision-2025 grand final

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1820 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform seventh in the grand final of Eurovision-2025, which will take place in Basel, Switzerland. Two semi-finals have already determined 20 participants.

Ziferblat will perform seventh in the Eurovision-2025 grand final

Representatives of Ukraine - the band Ziferblat - will perform seventh in the grand final of Eurovision-2025, the organizers announced, UNN writes.

Details

In the song contest, which this year is held in Basel, Switzerland, two semi-finals have already taken place, after which 20 participants were determined, who joined the "Big Five" countries and the current winners of the competition - Switzerland.

Now, on Saturday, May 17, the grand final is expected, and the order of performances of its participants was announced - on the morning of May 16, after the second semi-final on Thursday evening.

Ukraine, according to the published order of performances, will perform 7th.

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel 14.05.25, 00:24 • 61521 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Switzerland
Ukraine
