The UK's Eurovision song was played at Buckingham Palace

The Irish Guard orchestra performed the UK's Eurovision song at Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning ahead of the song contest final in Switzerland. The royal family shared this video in X, UNN writes.

"We wish Remember Monday good luck in the Eurovision final in Basel tonight!" - signed the video in the royal family's account.

In the song contest, which this year takes place in Basel, Switzerland, two semi-finals have already taken place, following which 20 participants were determined, who joined the "Big Five" countries and the current winners of the competition - Switzerland.

Now on Saturday, May 17, the grand final is expected, and the order of performances of its participants has been published.

Ukraine, according to the published order of performances, will perform 7th.