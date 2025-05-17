The UK's Eurovision song was played at Buckingham Palace

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time
12:09 PM • 4648 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

11:46 AM • 8306 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 20312 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 229967 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 197235 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 108174 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 115861 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 96570 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121232 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 83980 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.7m/s
85%
743mm
Popular news

10 prisoners escaped from an American prison by breaking through a wall

May 17, 05:19 AM • 5568 views

Due to the reduction in aid from the United States, food for millions of people is rotting in warehouses

May 17, 05:49 AM • 9870 views

General Staff reported on the situation at the front: most attacks in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions (maps)

May 17, 06:05 AM • 3866 views

US completely loses perfect credit rating for first time in over a century

May 17, 06:48 AM • 11289 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

May 17, 07:00 AM • 10798 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 229969 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 197236 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 336101 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 325211 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 386337 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

12:09 PM • 4650 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

09:29 AM • 3644 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 42362 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 54534 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 60059 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

The UK's Eurovision song was played at Buckingham Palace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

The orchestra performed the UK's song before the final of the competition in Switzerland. The royal family wished Remember Monday good luck.

The UK's Eurovision song was played at Buckingham Palace

The Irish Guard orchestra performed the UK's Eurovision song at Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning ahead of the song contest final in Switzerland. The royal family shared this video in X, UNN writes.

Details

"We wish Remember Monday good luck in the Eurovision final in Basel tonight!" - signed the video in the royal family's account.

Addition

In the song contest, which this year takes place in Basel, Switzerland, two semi-finals have already taken place, following which 20 participants were determined, who joined the "Big Five" countries and the current winners of the competition - Switzerland.

Now on Saturday, May 17, the grand final is expected, and the order of performances of its participants has been published.

Ukraine, according to the published order of performances, will perform 7th.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World
Eurovision
Switzerland
United Kingdom
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$102,928.40
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,472.00