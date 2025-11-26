"It's my love language": Charlie Kirk's widow reacts to romance rumors after hugging Vance

For several weeks, the widow of the murdered Trumpist influencer Charlie Kirk has been trying to dispel rumors about her affair with US Vice President J.D. Vance. Erika Kirk explained that her habit of hugging people is a "love language," UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

A wave of speculation arose after a Turning Point USA event, in which Vance participated as a guest. When he came on stage, Erika Kirk greeted him with a tight hug. The Vice President put his hands on her waist, and the widow ran her fingers through his hair. Three seconds of "cheek to cheek" turned into an explosion of speculation and memes.

In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated

Erika Kirk apparently wants to put an end to this. At an event in Glendale with host Megyn Kelly, she stated: "Whoever doesn't like hugs needs a hug." The widow explained that her habit of hugging people is a "love language."

Commenting on this, Kelly remarked that critics "acted as if you grabbed his ass." In response, Erika Kirk said: "I think I would be hated less if I did."

During the conversation, Kirk also revealed what Vance told her when they hugged on stage. "He said, 'He's very proud of you.' And I said, 'God bless you.'" Kirk then explained that when she hugs, she puts her hand on everyone's head and says, "God bless you." "That's just me. If someone wants to take it out of context, please," she says.

Bild, in turn, notes that there are indeed several photos confirming Erika Kirk's words. Recently, the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, received the same tight hug at a press event at the White House.

