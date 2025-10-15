Trump posthumously awarded activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom

US President Donald Trump posthumously awarded activist and publicist Charlie Kirk the highest US civilian award – the Presidential Medal of Freedom. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the ceremony took place in the recently renovated White House Rose Garden. The award was received by Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika.

Even a month after Charlie's death, we still feel the terrible shock and pain of his loss. ... Charlie Kirk was unique and unstoppable - said Trump.

He also called Kirk a "fearless fighter for freedom," a "leader who inspired the next generation," and an American patriot. The US President added that he "raced halfway across the world" from the Middle East to present the award on Kirk's birthday.

For reference

On September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building, and Kirk was the only person injured.

Charlie Kirk criticized any military aid to Ukraine from the United States and spoke extremely negatively about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of allegedly not wanting to end the war with Russia.

