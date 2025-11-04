In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated

In the US, a brief episode that occurred on the stage of the University of Mississippi has been hotly debated for several days, namely, the embrace between Vice President J.D. Vance and Erica Kirk, the widow of the shot activist and Trump supporter Charlie Kirk, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

At the Turning Point USA event — Charlie Kirk's organization, now headed by Erica Kirk — Vance was invited as a speaker. When the Vice President came on stage, Kirk greeted him with a very warm embrace: Vance put his hands on her waist, and she ran her hand through his hair.

Social media users are discussing not only the gesture itself, but also Erica's overall behavior after her husband's death. Some critics accuse her of inappropriate behavior and excessive openness. Erica herself introduced J.D. Vance as "her good friend" who bears a resemblance to her late husband.

"No one will ever replace my husband. But I see some similarities between him and Vice President J.D. Vance. Truly," she said in her welcoming speech.

As People writes, US "second lady" Usha Vance was also present at the event. J.D. Vance, a Catholic, has been married to an Indian-American and Hindu woman since 2014, and the couple has three children. During his speech, the Vice President reiterated that he hopes for his wife's possible conversion to Christianity.

"I believe in the Christian Gospel and I hope that my wife will somehow see it the same way," he said, although Usha Vance has repeatedly ruled this out.

