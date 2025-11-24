US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan shocked not only Ukraine but the entire world. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

As the publication notes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listened on speakerphone as Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner read him the 28-point plan to end the war, line by line.

This call took place during a two-day meeting at Witkoff's home in Miami, where Americans met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

At the same time, the publication notes that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President J.D. Vance were "aware of every step." It was Vance who proposed involving Defense Secretary Dan Driscoll, his Yale University classmate, in the implementation of the peace plan, Axios reports.

Recall

The Washington Post reported that US President Donald Trump is not deeply involved in the details of his own peace plan, which is designed to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.