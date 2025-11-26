$42.400.03
Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: Donald Trump Jr. responded to critics of the US President's special envoy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

Donald Trump Jr. responded to criticism of US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who had a phone conversation with Putin's aide regarding "peace deal" proposals. Trump Jr. stated that Witkoff's critics want the war to continue indefinitely.

Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: Donald Trump Jr. responded to critics of the US President's special envoy
Photo: www.instagram.com/donaldjtrumpjr

American businessman and son of US President Donald Trump Jr. responded to criticism regarding US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, whom Donald Trump Sr. authorized to negotiate with the Russians on ending the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump Jr.'s post on the social network "X".

Details

This refers to a phone conversation Witkoff had last month with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov. During the conversation, Witkoff offered advice on how best to present Russian proposals for a "peace agreement" to Donald Trump.

Bloomberg noted that this conversation provides the first direct insight into Witkoff's recent tactics in negotiating with Russia and what appears to be the origin of the 28-point peace proposal for Ukraine.

In response, Trump Jr. stated that "Witkoff's critics want the war to continue endlessly."

It's almost like these media and Deep State morons have never successfully negotiated a deal in the real world. It's pretty obvious that nearly all of Witkoff's critics want any sort of Ukraine peace deal to fail so they can continue this war endlessly. Enough is enough!

- he wrote emotionally.

Additionally

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll expressed a pessimistic assessment of the situation during a recent meeting with Ukrainian officials. At the same time, according to NBC News, there is a split within the Trump administration regarding ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

One part of US officials considers Ukraine the "main obstacle" to ending the war, while others accuse Russia of aggressive invasion.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President J.D. Vance reacted to this. Both called reports of a split in the Trump administration "fake" and "lies."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia and the US had tentatively agreed on a visit by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow next week.

At the same time, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the Kremlin had not discussed the US peace plan during a meeting with the American side.

Yevhen Ustimenko

