Merz called parts of the US security strategy "unacceptable" and sees no need for Americans to save democracy in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the new US National Security Strategy contains parts unacceptable to Europe. He also noted that Europe should become less dependent on the United States.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that the new US National Security Strategy, unveiled last week, contained parts that were "unacceptable to us from a European perspective" and that he "sees no need for Americans to try to save democracy in Europe now," UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

Merz said Europe must become less dependent on the United States, directly responding to Washington's strategic shift.

While Merz dismissed some components of the US strategy, he also called it unsurprising in its essence, as the document roughly reflects what US Vice President J.D. Vance already said in February at the Munich Security Conference.

"Some of it is plausible, some understandable, and some unacceptable to us from a European perspective," Merz said of the US strategy.

"I see no need for Americans to try to save democracy in Europe now. If it needed saving, we would be able to handle it ourselves," he added.

Vance, the publication notes, had previously accused Germany and other European allies of restricting free speech and excluding parties such as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The strategy, released last week, accused European governments of undermining political freedom and restricting free speech. Merz argued that such assessments do not reflect the continent's political realities.

Also today, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that US criticism "should be directed elsewhere." "Perhaps towards Russia, where dissent is banned, where free media is banned, where political opposition is banned, where, as we know, X or Twitter is also banned," Kallas said, as reported by DW.

Earlier, German government deputy spokesman Sebastian Hille, as dpa notes, also provided some comments, indicating that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that the new US national security strategy, published last week, which laments the decline of democracy and freedom of speech in Europe, is partly driven by ideology.

While Berlin agrees with many aspects outlined in the policy document and continues to view the United States as a partner, the Merz administration rejects the accusations made against the European Union, which appear closer to ideology than strategy, the deputy spokesman for the German government said in Berlin.

Hille said Merz does not share the view that Russia should no longer be considered a threat, but stressed that Germany remains united with its European partners in the assessment that "Russia is the greatest threat to stability, peace and freedom in Europe."

Addition

The new US national security strategy, published by the Trump administration on Thursday, claims that Europe faces "civilizational erasure" and paints a bleak picture of free speech on the continent, although it is no longer mentioned as a direct threat.

"Broader problems facing Europe include the activities of the European Union and other transnational organizations undermining political freedom and sovereignty, migration policies transforming the continent and generating conflict, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, declining birth rates, and a loss of national identity and self-confidence," the text states.

Although ending the war in Ukraine is identified as a key US interest, as dpa notes, the document contains few critical remarks about Russia.

The document emphasizes that an end to hostilities is necessary "to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war" and calls for "strategic stability" with Moscow.

Trump administration unveils new strategic doctrine: criticism of immigration, globalism, and Europe – Axios05.12.25, 16:47 • 4483 views

Politicians from across Europe, as well as EU officials, have pushed back against the strategy, which, as dpa notes, "is further evidence of a growing rift between Washington and its NATO partners across the Atlantic."

Julia Shramko

