Unknown assailant smashes windows at Vance's Ohio residence with a hammer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

In Ohio, an unknown individual smashed windows at the residence of US Vice President J.D. Vance. The perpetrator has been apprehended, and Vance's family was not present during the incident.

Unknown assailant smashes windows at Vance's Ohio residence with a hammer

In the US, an unknown person tried to break into the residence of US Vice President J.D. Vance in Ohio and smashed windows with a hammer, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

According to media reports, one person has been detained, and an investigation is underway into the incident that caused property damage at the residence of Vice President J.D. Vance in Ohio.

According to the US Secret Service, Vance's family was not in Ohio at the time of the incident.

Photos published by local media showed damage to the residence's windows. A Secret Service representative stated that the man, whose identity has not been established, was detained "for causing property damage, including smashing windows on the facade of a private residence associated with Vance."

"I appreciate all the kind wishes regarding the attack on our home," Vance wrote in a post on X. "As far as I can tell, some crazy person tried to break in by smashing windows. I am grateful to the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for their quick response. We weren't even home; we had already returned to Washington."

Additionally

"The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office in the process of considering charging decisions," said spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Authorities are investigating whether the individual was stalking Vance or his family, a federal law enforcement official told CNN. They do not believe the individual gained entry to the vice president's home.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Real estate
Social network
Ohio
J. D. Vance
United States Secret Service
Washington, D.C.
United States