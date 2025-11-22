Friend of Vice President: Trump Appoints New Special Envoy Amid Peace Plan Advancement - Media

US President Donald Trump has named US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who visited Kyiv to discuss the US peace plan and plans a visit to Moscow, as his new "special representative," The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

A delegation of high-ranking US Army officials led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday.

Trump appointed Driscoll – a friend and former classmate of US Vice President JD Vance – as his new "special representative" - the publication states.

According to US sources, a group of American generals is likely to fly to Moscow at the end of next week to discuss a "peace plan" with the Kremlin.

US may send generals to Moscow to discuss peace plan

Recall

The Axios publication unveiled US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States has threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace framework." One of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the US wants Ukraine to sign a framework agreement by next Thursday, November 27.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint team work.

The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany