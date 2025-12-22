$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:35 PM
Forbes

US Vice President Vance: progress in negotiations on Ukraine exists, but peace is not guaranteed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

J.D. Vance stated that there is progress in negotiations regarding Ukraine, but he is not confident about achieving a peaceful resolution. Issues such as the territories of Donbas, the South, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and the fate of ethnic Ukrainians and Russians in both countries are being discussed.

US Vice President Vance: progress in negotiations on Ukraine exists, but peace is not guaranteed

The United States of America sees progress in negotiations on Ukraine, but does not know whether there will be peace after the war with Russia. US Vice President J.D. Vance stated this in an interview with UnHerd, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, there are difficulties during negotiations with Ukrainians, Europeans and Russians. At the same time, in his opinion, "the breakthrough is that all controversial issues have been brought up for open discussion, whereas initially there was a small game of obfuscation."

This refers to the issues of the territories of Donbas and the South, which are controlled by Ukraine and claimed by the Russians, as well as the issue of control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

What will happen to ethnic Russians who are still in Ukraine? What will happen to ethnic Ukrainians who are still in Russia? To Ukrainians who are now in Russian-controlled territory but want to live in Ukraine? We will continue to try to negotiate. And I think we have made progress, but sitting here today, I cannot say with certainty that we will reach a peaceful resolution.

- Vance said.

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the White House administration prefers to support American pensioners rather than provide financial assistance to Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energoatom
Energy
War in Ukraine
J. D. Vance
White House
United States
Ukraine