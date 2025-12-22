The United States of America sees progress in negotiations on Ukraine, but does not know whether there will be peace after the war with Russia. US Vice President J.D. Vance stated this in an interview with UnHerd, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, there are difficulties during negotiations with Ukrainians, Europeans and Russians. At the same time, in his opinion, "the breakthrough is that all controversial issues have been brought up for open discussion, whereas initially there was a small game of obfuscation."

This refers to the issues of the territories of Donbas and the South, which are controlled by Ukraine and claimed by the Russians, as well as the issue of control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

What will happen to ethnic Russians who are still in Ukraine? What will happen to ethnic Ukrainians who are still in Russia? To Ukrainians who are now in Russian-controlled territory but want to live in Ukraine? We will continue to try to negotiate. And I think we have made progress, but sitting here today, I cannot say with certainty that we will reach a peaceful resolution. - Vance said.

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the White House administration prefers to support American pensioners rather than provide financial assistance to Ukraine.