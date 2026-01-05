$42.290.12
Man broke windows at US Vice President Vance's home and was detained

A man was arrested after he broke windows at the home of US Vice President J.D. Vance in Ohio and damaged a Secret Service vehicle. Vance and his family were not home at the time of the incident.

Man broke windows at US Vice President Vance's home and was detained

A man who broke windows at the Ohio home of US Vice President JD Vance and caused other property damage was taken into custody early Monday, the US Secret Service said, according to UNN, citing AP.

Details

The man was taken into custody shortly after midnight by Secret Service agents assigned to Vance's home, east of downtown Cincinnati, agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an email statement to The Associated Press. His name was not released.

The Secret Service heard a loud noise at the home around midnight and found a person who had broken a window with a hammer and was trying to enter the home, two law enforcement officials said. The man also damaged a Secret Service vehicle while driving up the driveway to the home, one of the officials said.

The home, located in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, in the hills overlooking the city, was empty at the time, and Vance and his family were not in Ohio, Guglielmi said.

He said the Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the US Attorney's Office as decisions on charges are being considered.

Vance, a Republican, was a US senator representing Ohio before becoming vice president. His office said his family had already returned to Washington and referred questions to the Secret Service.

Walnut Hills is one of the city's oldest neighborhoods, home to historic sites including the Harriet Beecher Stowe House.

