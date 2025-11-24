$42.150.00
Europe expresses fears that Trump will halt support for Ukraine - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

European officials fear that Donald Trump may cease support for Ukraine. Meetings are scheduled next week between France, Germany, and Great Britain, as well as other countries, to discuss possible changes to the US plan.

Europe expresses fears that Trump will halt support for Ukraine - FT

There are fears that US President Donald Trump could withdraw support for Ukraine, a European official said, according to the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

One European official said that "there are fears that Trump could simply withdraw US support for Ukraine in a fit of frustration, putting Zelenskyy and his country in dangerous jeopardy." "This is a scenario we are obviously preparing for," they said.

On Sunday, Donald Trump criticized European and Ukrainian leaders as they negotiated a US plan to end the war with Russia, as the publication notes, "amid uncertainty about Washington's position."

As the publication writes, despite the pressure, "the status of the 28-point plan was called into question last weekend when Trump said it was not America's 'final offer,' and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly tried to distance himself from it in Washington before insisting only hours later that it was authored by the US."

One European official called the situation in the Trump administration "chaotic."

National security advisors from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the EU met in Geneva on Sunday with their American and Ukrainian counterparts, including Rubio, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, one of the plan's authors, and US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, a close ally of US Vice President J.D. Vance.

They met with the Ukrainian delegation led by Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Office, and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, before being joined by European representatives.

European officials stressed that they did not want to present the US with an alternative plan but offered to make changes to Washington's plan, two sources familiar with the talks said.

European media published the full text of the counter-proposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine - Reuters23.11.25, 20:27 • 10509 views

European diplomats expect further meetings next week between France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Other possible participants could include the leaders of Poland, Finland, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. "We are trying to offer something that could be acceptable as a counter-proposal," a European diplomat said.

Julia Shramko

