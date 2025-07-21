Ukraine introduces moratorium on business inspections: details from Yulia Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko revealed the details of the National Security and Defense Council's decision to introduce a moratorium on business inspections by law enforcement, customs, tax, and other regulatory bodies. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, "business must work, and the state must not interfere." In particular, the head of the government clarified that:

control will be targeted - only where there are really high risks;

we are digitizing the state supervision system so that manual intervention becomes impossible.

Svyrydenko indicated that the prosecutor's office and law enforcement agencies are already auditing open cases against entrepreneurs. As a result, 30% of these proceedings have already been closed.

Our task is to remove artificial obstacles that block business and prevent the emergence of new unfounded proceedings. To do this, the Government will submit draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada on business protection and reform of regulatory bodies. These will be amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and other legislative and subordinate acts - wrote the Prime Minister.

She noted that new cases can only be approved by the Prosecutor General or heads of regional prosecutor's offices. At the same time, arrests of property and documents will be canceled if they harm the enterprise's work, and "stalled" cases without evidence will be closed.

"These changes will give our entrepreneurs the opportunity to work freely and support the economy during the war," Svyrydenko is convinced.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the NSDC decision introduced a real moratorium on business inspections and on any interference of state structures in entrepreneurial activity.

According to the head of state, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, during the NSDC meeting, proposed an absolutely transparent and understandable system for ensuring genuine integrity in the work of law enforcement officers in economic matters.

Ukraine prepares for a one-year moratorium on business inspections: details from Yulia Svyrydenko