Ukraine prepares for a one-year moratorium on business inspections: details from Yulia Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1574 views

Yulia Svyrydenko announced the preparation of a one-year moratorium on business inspections, which is one of the government's key priorities. This decision, agreed with the President, aims to provide more freedom for economic forces and ensure equal conditions for "white" businesses.

Ukraine prepares for a one-year moratorium on business inspections: details from Yulia Svyrydenko

At the first government meeting, key priorities were formed. Among them is a one-year moratorium on business inspections. The start of the decision is in preparation, security forces are working on it under the coordination of the National Security and Defense Council.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the social network.

Details

Held the first government meeting, a series of meetings with key ministers — formed the first priorities. What we are preparing for next week.

- Svyrydenko said.

According to the new Prime Minister of Ukraine, a moratorium on business inspections is being prepared.

The government, together with law enforcement agencies and under the coordination of the National Security and Defense Council, is preparing a decision that will give businesses more freedom. A one-year moratorium on inspections is planned.

- Svyrydenko informs.

It is noted that the relevant issue "has already been discussed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy." The President of Ukraine's instruction is clear:

Give more freedom to internal economic forces.

What does this mean

It is indicated that the de-shadowing of the economy will continue, but equal conditions will be ensured, "which are beneficial to white business."

In addition, an audit of criminal cases against businesses has begun, - Svyrydenko added in her post.

The Prime Minister promises that unfounded proceedings that block entrepreneurial activity will be closed. And new cases will be sanctioned only by the Prosecutor General or heads of regional and district levels.

In parallel, tax and customs inspections will be limited.

The Prime Minister also promises to strengthen control over the legality of investigative actions.

Inspections will only be in high-risk sectors, and добросовісні enterprises will receive protection.

- the post says.

The government is also ready to initiate changes to laws for better business protection, reform of supervision, and fair use of confiscated Russian assets.

Recall

Yulia Svyrydenko, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine, outlined key priorities: providing for the army, increasing domestic production, and optimizing the state apparatus. She also emphasized supporting entrepreneurs and reducing expenditures.

Newly appointed Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal held the first meeting, outlining key tasks. Among them are increasing Ukrainian production, providing quality support to soldiers, and strengthening interaction with international partners.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Tesla
