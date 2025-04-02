US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12063 views

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100243 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164051 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103624 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340131 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172244 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144033 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195887 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124461 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108090 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 12063 views

07:36 PM • 12063 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81481 views

03:43 PM • 81481 views

Exclusive

03:18 PM • 100243 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156264 views

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156264 views
US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22543 views

The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.

US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

US representatives told European allies that they want them to continue buying US-made weapons amid recent moves by the European Union to restrict the participation of US manufacturers in arms tenders, citing five sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The messages released by Washington in recent weeks come at a time when the EU is taking steps to develop the European arms industry, while potentially limiting the purchase of certain types of US weapons.

EU excludes US, Britain and Turkey from €150 billion rearmament fund - FT19.03.25, 14:15 • 21755 views

Early foreign policy steps by the Trump administration, including a brief cut in military aid to Ukraine and a loosening of pressure on Moscow, deeply upset European allies, prompting many to ask whether the United States is a reliable partner, the publication writes.

In mid-March, the European Commission, the EU's executive body, proposed increasing military spending and pooling resources for joint defense projects, amid expectations in Europe that the US military involvement would decrease under President Donald Trump.

Experts say that some of the proposed measures may mean a smaller role for companies that are not members of the EU, including those based in the US and Great Britain.

At a meeting on March 25, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia that the United States wants to continue participating in the defense procurement of EU countries, Reuters sources said.

According to two sources, Rubio said that any exclusion of American companies from European tenders would be perceived negatively by Washington, which the two sources interpreted as a reference to the proposed EU rules.

One Northern European diplomat, who was not involved in the Baltic meeting, said that US officials recently told them that any exclusion from EU arms procurement would be considered inappropriate.

Rubio plans to discuss expectations that EU countries will continue to buy American weapons during his visit to Brussels this week, where he will participate in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, a senior US State Department official said.

"This is an issue that the Secretary of State has raised and will raise," the official said.

Sybiha will meet with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels01.04.25, 15:57 • 18366 views

A US State Department spokesman said that Trump welcomes the recent efforts of European allies to "strengthen their defense capabilities and take responsibility for their own security", but warned against creating new barriers that exclude American companies from European defense projects.

"Transatlantic defense-industrial cooperation makes the Alliance stronger," the spokesman said.

Trump administration preparing executive order to increase arms exports - Reuters02.04.25, 16:01 • 13370 views

US concerns about arms procurement restrictions reflect the tension at the heart of the Trump administration's European policy, the publication notes.

Trump has called on European allies to spend more on defense and take more responsibility for their own security. While this is being done, the EU is seeking to expand its own production in light of the US president's assumptions that his commitment to NATO is not absolute, the publication points out.

This, as noted, contradicts another goal of the Trump administration, which is to open foreign markets to US manufacturers.

The European Commission's defense proposal in mid-March, called ReArm Europe, included a plan to borrow €150 billion ($162 billion) to provide loans to EU governments for defense projects.

EU has approved the White Paper on Defence and details of the ReArm Europe plan: what is envisaged for Ukraine19.03.25, 14:53 • 18505 views

Many EU governments say they favor a more pan-European approach to defense. But how this will work is likely to be the subject of fierce debate - who should have the power to decide on joint projects, who should manage them and how they should be financed, the publication writes.

Although the European Commission insists that companies outside the EU can compete for defense funds under the proposed plan, arms manufacturers outside the bloc, as noted, will in practice face a number of practical and administrative obstacles.

The Trump administration, like previous administrations, has insisted on the purchase of US weapons by Europeans before, including at this year's Munich Security Conference. Some sources believe that the latest reports from Washington are a continuation of US policy.

Nevertheless, several sources said that the US emphasis on this issue has intensified in recent weeks, as the EU has resolutely set about separating its arms purchases.

"They are upset with the ReArm proposal and that the US is excluded," said one senior European source.

EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine04.03.25, 10:59 • 112117 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
