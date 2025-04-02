Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as Finland wants to do - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.
Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines, also known as the Ottawa Convention, and criticizes Finland for this decision.
This was stated in an interview with Reuters by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, reports UNN.
Details
This particular decision (of Finland - ed.) is something we regret. If we start weakening our commitments, it will make it easier for warring groups around the world to use these weapons again, because it reduces stigmatization,
At the same time, he stressed that Norway is not worried that its defense will be weakened by not changing its policy on anti-personnel mines.
We have a very modern advanced defense system. We have acquired extremely advanced systems that can attack from land, air and sea,
The publication emphasizes that Norway remains the only European country bordering the Russian Federation that does not plan to stockpile anti-personnel mines again.
Recall
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that his country intends to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the prohibition of anti-personnel mines. It also plans to increase overall defense spending in the coming years.
Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Estonia announced withdrawal from the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines, also known as the Ottawa Convention.