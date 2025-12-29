Ukraine is interested in Russia returning the money, and for it to be reparations - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is interested in Russia returning money to it, and that these should be reparations, reports UNN.

First of all, we are interested in Russia returning money to us, and that these should be reparations. Americans call it not reparations, but compensation, because, I think, they don't really like the word reparations. But it is important for us to get money to restore our state - said Zelenskyy.

He added that the issue of funds for Ukraine's reconstruction has already been resolved with the Europeans, as most of the frozen assets are in Europe.

I am glad that they supported our position. We will receive the first 100 billion in equal tranches over the next two years. If there is no war, and God grant that there is no war. We will spend this money on restoring our state. If we have to defend ourselves, then there is something to buy this defense with - added the President.

Recall

Russian assets totaling up to 210 billion euros will remain frozen in the European Union until Russia compensates Ukraine for all damages caused by the war.