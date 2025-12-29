Ukraine is interested in Russia returning the money, and for it to be reparations - Zelenskyy

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1938 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
09:17 AM • 12945 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 29811 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 49242 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 54717 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 49028 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 39003 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43247 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 51462 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 35083 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
82%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians receive social assistance for adopting children: payment algorithmDecember 29, 04:18 AM • 9026 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM • 23413 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 13964 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 17607 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 5884 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 2684 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 6098 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 35087 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 133083 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 177781 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zakarpattia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 14061 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 32146 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 42691 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 133083 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 43099 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
Brent Crude

Ukraine is interested in Russia returning the money, and for it to be reparations - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is interested in receiving reparations from Russia for the restoration of the state. He announced that the issue of funds for reconstruction has already been resolved with the Europeans, and the first 100 billion dollars will arrive in equal tranches over two years.

Ukraine is interested in Russia returning the money, and for it to be reparations - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is interested in Russia returning money to it, and that these should be reparations, reports UNN

First of all, we are interested in Russia returning money to us, and that these should be reparations. Americans call it not reparations, but compensation, because, I think, they don't really like the word reparations. But it is important for us to get money to restore our state 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that the issue of funds for Ukraine's reconstruction has already been resolved with the Europeans, as most of the frozen assets are in Europe. 

I am glad that they supported our position. We will receive the first 100 billion in equal tranches over the next two years. If there is no war, and God grant that there is no war. We will spend this money on restoring our state. If we have to defend ourselves, then there is something to buy this defense with 

- added the President. 

Recall 

Russian assets totaling up to 210 billion euros will remain frozen in the European Union until Russia compensates Ukraine for all damages caused by the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine