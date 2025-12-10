NABU conducted searches at the central office of the State Tax Service: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
NABU detectives conducted searches of officials of the State Tax Service in Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv regions, as well as at the central office of the State Tax Service. The criminal proceedings concern events of 2024-2025 related to risky enterprises.
According to the Tax Service, the criminal proceedings concern events that took place in 2024 and ended at the very beginning of 2025, and are related to issues of risky enterprises.
The data of the pre-trial investigation and the details of the case are the competence of law enforcement officers. The management and employees of the STS fully cooperate with the anti-corruption bodies.