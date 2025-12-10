NABU conducted searches at the central office of the State Tax Service: what is known

NABU detectives conducted searches of officials of the State Tax Service in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and the State Tax Service in Mykolaiv Oblast, as well as in the central office of the State Tax Service, UNN reports with reference to the official statement of the STS.

According to the Tax Service, the criminal proceedings concern events that took place in 2024 and ended at the very beginning of 2025, and are related to issues of risky enterprises.