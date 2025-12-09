$42.070.01
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 20530 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17157 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 24084 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
December 8, 06:20 PM • 35760 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 31530 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
December 8, 02:55 PM • 33916 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 31901 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33719 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 50634 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Publications
Exclusives
Cultivated, processed, sold: underground tobacco production worth over UAH 25 million liquidated in three regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

A large-scale production and sale of illegal tobacco has been uncovered in Khmelnytskyi region. Over 120 tons of products and equipment worth over UAH 25 million have been seized.

Cultivated, processed, sold: underground tobacco production worth over UAH 25 million liquidated in three regions

The Khmelnytskyi Prosecutor's Office is investigating large-scale production and sale of illegal tobacco in three regions of Ukraine: during searches, over 120 tons of plants and finished products, equipment, and UAH 252,000 in cash totaling over UAH 25 million were seized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the illegal manufacture and storage of tobacco for sale, as well as the legalization of criminally obtained funds (Parts 1, 2 of Article 204, Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement says.

According to the investigation, a group of individuals organized a full cycle of illegal tobacco production - from growing and harvesting plants to fermentation, grinding, and sale. They used the details of a controlled enterprise to cover their activities.

The illegal production operated in Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, and Odesa regions, and the finished products were sold on an industrial scale throughout Ukraine.

During authorized searches at the places of manufacture, storage, and sale, the following were seized:

 • about 45 tons of leaves and tobacco ready for sale,

 • over 75 tons of harvested plants,

 • production equipment,

 • UAH 252,000 in cash.

Almost 70 hectares of land with unharvested crops were also discovered.

The estimated value of the seized items is over UAH 25 million.

The issue of appointing expert examinations and seizing the seized property is currently being resolved.

In Odesa, a scheme of illegal beach rental was operating, it was successfully liquidated - prosecutor's office05.12.25, 15:23 • 2752 views

Olga Rozgon

