Cultivated, processed, sold: underground tobacco production worth over UAH 25 million liquidated in three regions

The Khmelnytskyi Prosecutor's Office is investigating large-scale production and sale of illegal tobacco in three regions of Ukraine: during searches, over 120 tons of plants and finished products, equipment, and UAH 252,000 in cash totaling over UAH 25 million were seized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the illegal manufacture and storage of tobacco for sale, as well as the legalization of criminally obtained funds (Parts 1, 2 of Article 204, Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement says.

According to the investigation, a group of individuals organized a full cycle of illegal tobacco production - from growing and harvesting plants to fermentation, grinding, and sale. They used the details of a controlled enterprise to cover their activities.

The illegal production operated in Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, and Odesa regions, and the finished products were sold on an industrial scale throughout Ukraine.

During authorized searches at the places of manufacture, storage, and sale, the following were seized:

• about 45 tons of leaves and tobacco ready for sale,

• over 75 tons of harvested plants,

• production equipment,

• UAH 252,000 in cash.

Almost 70 hectares of land with unharvested crops were also discovered.

The estimated value of the seized items is over UAH 25 million.

The issue of appointing expert examinations and seizing the seized property is currently being resolved.

