Russians attacked Khmelnytskyi region: one person died, there are power outages

Russia attacked Khmelnytskyi region on the night of December 23, one person was killed, and there are power outages, said Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, we have tragic news. As a result of the enemy attack, a person born in 1953 died. Sincere condolences to family and friends. Power outages were also recorded due to the shelling. - Tiurin wrote.

According to him, the attack is ongoing.

The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage