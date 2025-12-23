Russians attacked Khmelnytskyi region: one person died, there are power outages
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region on the night of December 23, a person born in 1953 died. Power outages were also recorded.
Russia attacked Khmelnytskyi region on the night of December 23, one person was killed, and there are power outages, said Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Unfortunately, we have tragic news. As a result of the enemy attack, a person born in 1953 died. Sincere condolences to family and friends. Power outages were also recorded due to the shelling.
According to him, the attack is ongoing.
