Khmelnytskyi patrol officers showed footage of the search for lionesses who escaped from a rehabilitation center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

The patrol police of Khmelnytskyi region released a video of the search for two lionesses who escaped from the enclosures of a local private rehabilitation center. One lioness was returned to the enclosure, the other was found outside the territory and returned to her place of confinement.

Khmelnytskyi patrol officers showed footage of the search for lionesses who escaped from a rehabilitation center

The patrol police of Khmelnytskyi region showed footage of the search for two lionesses that escaped from the enclosures of a local private rehabilitation center. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers also revealed the details of the "operation." According to them, one of the lionesses was returned to the enclosure by the facility's staff, while the other ran outside the territory.

After receiving the orientation, the patrol officers, together with colleagues from other units, immediately began searching the surrounding area. The police worked in a coordinated manner, blocking possible directions of the animal's movement. Soon, one of the crews found the lioness near the escape site.

- the message says.

It is indicated that the patrol officers ensured control of the situation and, together with the staff of the zoo corner, returned the animal to its place of detention.

Recall

The day before, in Khmelnytskyi, two lionesses escaped from the enclosure of a private rehabilitation center, which led to the death of several animals. The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of cruel treatment of animals. The lionesses were later caught.

Rivne Zoo reveals details about the found dead lioness

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

